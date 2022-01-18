Ottawa Storm: Parking ban in effect after snowplows begin clearing residential streets

A 24-hour winter parking ban is now in place in Ottawa as snow removal teams have begun the process of digging residential roads under a record amount of snow.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told the Newstalk 580 CFRA it would take a long time to clean up.

“It will take many, many days because they have to get on the residential roads and then have to go back and start clearing the snow shores from the main trade routes, and that takes a lot of time,” he told the Ottawa Now. with Kristy Cameron. “When you have 13,000 kilometers of road, it takes a long period of time, even though we have every device out there.”

Watson said he expects the cleanup to cost up to $ 5 million.

“The last briefing I showed was that we are in pretty good shape because January was quite mild, except for this big explosion, so I think we are in good financial shape,” he said. “We have invested extra dollars, acknowledging that these storms and these snow incidents are becoming more frequent as a result of climate change, as a result of a number of different factors.”

Environment Canada issued a hurricane warning and later a winter hurricane warning for Ottawa. By 5 p.m., Ottawa Airport had seen a record 47 cm of snow.

Road manager Bryden Denyes told CTV News at 6 a.m. that the crews had decided to start work on the residential roads around 7 p.m.

He said it was a challenging snowstorm.

“It’s one of the worst periods of three hours of snow I’ve seen doing this job,” he said. “Our conditions were extremely treacherous and dangerous. We plowed the areas and within half an hour, you could not even say we had been there.”

Quentin Levesque, acting director of roads and parking services for the city of Ottawa, told reporters Monday afternoon that the speed with which the snow fell on Monday morning created significant problems.

“Between 07:00 and 11:00, we were seeing accumulations of 5 centimeters to 12 centimeters in some areas of the city per hour,” he said. “It turns out to be very difficult for the staff to keep up, in terms of clearing snow from our sidewalks, roads and our winter cycling network.”

Environment Canada said 12cm of snow fell between 8am and 9am, another 9cm fell between 9am and 10am

City staff announced a “Significant Weather Event” on Sunday, warning that the city “will not meet our winter maintenance objectives” during the storm and “snow-clearing operations will take longer than usual.”

Watson asked for patience as city teams work to clear the snow.

“Every street can not be paved first,” Watson told CTV Morning Live on Monday. “People will write to me on Twitter all day saying my path is not paved. Unfortunately, we have to give it priority.”

Work on residential roads is scheduled to begin later in the evening and at night after the snow has subsided, Levesque said.

“Tonight, we’re going to go to our residential neighborhoods to start cleaning those residential streets,” he said. “We’re likely to look overnight the next day in order to get that job done.”

Levesque warned that the amount of snow would be challenging for crews on residential roads.

“With a storm of this magnitude and the amount of accumulation, it is difficult and challenging for our equipment to pass that amount of snow,” he said. “It takes a little more time to clean all our residential streets with that amount of snow on them.

Residents are asked not to throw snow from their streets into the streets, but sideways. Any debris or recycling that is being removed should be removed from the curbs. Residents who are able can also clean catch ponds and fire hydrants. Residents are also reminded to clear snow from hot and oven water channels and from the top of vehicles.

“With the amount of snow, we urge residents to be careful,” Tierney said. “Obviously, you do not want to overwhelm yourself when you are there.”

Levesque said there were no reports of snow affecting emergency services, but crews would be willing to provide any assistance if needed. The COVID-19 pandemic also did not affect snow clearing staff levels at this time.

Alain Gonthier, director of Road Services and Parking with the city of Ottawa, said all staff and contractors are fully compliant with the city’s mandatory vaccination policy.

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo warns transit users may see road delays on Monday.

“Please give extra time for your travels and be careful when boarding, exiting and on station platforms,” ​​OC Transpo said.

For the Confederate Line, OC Transpo says additional resources, including specialized equipment and additional staff, have been brought in to ensure the service continues to function.

During the winter, additional resources are brought in to prepare for bad weather, including specialized equipment and additional staff, to ensure that the service continues to operate for customers. Learn more about how we prepare the O-Train: https://t.co/xClIBbIZBG OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 16, 2022

PROHIBITION OF PARKING IN THE CITY OF OTAWA

The city of Ottawa has issued a 24-hour parking ban, from 7pm Monday through 7pm on Tuesday. Only vehicles with street parking permits can park on city streets during the parking ban.

“It is very unusual that we call such a long parking ban. The reason for this is only because of the intensity of the event and our ability to manage our resources between how much we can do in residential areas and the priority network. , “he said. Gonthier.

“We will not be able to start residential areas until we have a better treatment in terms of the condition of our priority networks.”

During winter weather parking bans, residents may have optional access OC Transpo park and trips as well as certain recreational parking centers. Visit ottawa.ca/dimër for more information.

Winter parking restrictions in effect tomorrow at 7 p.m. With the amount of snow they require, try to keep your vehicle off-road to avoid stalling as in 2017. https://t.co/Lve5AXGY8i Ottawa Bylaw (@OttawaBylaw) January 16, 2022

FERTILIZER COLLECTION AND RECYCLING

Due to the storm, on Monday there will be no green bins, recycling or garbage collection by curbs or many dwellings.

The city says Monday reception will take place on Tuesday and the entire meeting will be delayed by one day throughout the week.

On Monday, January 17, there will be no green bins, recycling or garbage collection by curbs or many dwellings due to Important Weather. Monday sampling will take place on Tuesday, January 18th and the entire collection will be postponed by 1 day for the remainder of the week. Ottawa City (@ottawacity) January 16, 2022

OTAVA PUBLIC LIBRARIES BRANCHES

Branches of the Ottawa Public Library will close on Monday.

All bookstore and home deliveries are also canceled.

COMMUNITY VACCINATION CLINICS

All Ottawa Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics against COVID-19 will be closed on Monday due to snow.

In a statement, Ottawa Public Health says that due to the “significant snowfall event” and to ensure the safety of residents, all COVID-19 community vaccination clinics will be temporarily closed.

“They are being contacted directly by appointment”, OPH said on Twitter.

IMPORTANT: Due to the significant forecast events of Monday’s snowfall and to ensure the safety of Ottawa residents, all COVID-19 community vaccination clinics will be temporarily closed. Those who have scheduled appointments are being contacted directly. The clinics are expected to resume on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/5nYw5XNoJo Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) January 16, 2022

COVID-19 TEST EYES

The Ottawa Task Force on COVID-19 Testing said the COVID-19 assessment centers would close early Monday.