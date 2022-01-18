International
Choosing quarrels: China overseas critics at growing risk | Human rights news
Wang Jingyou was living in Turkey last year when he discovered that the 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) between him and his homeland were no obstacle to an offended Chinese state.
Wang had left China after voicing his support for TikTok for democracy protests in Hong Kong, but after he questioned the outcome of an Indo-Chinese border clash on social media in February 2021, continental authorities took action.
Within half an hour of posting, police in his hometown of Chongqing had visited his parents. They were then stopped.
They said Wang, who is in his early twenties, had slandered and belittled the heroes while choosing quarrels, two accusations often used in China to silence government critics.
“I’m not in China, I’m in Europe,” Wang told Al Jazeera. I just said something. I did nothing and put (my name) on a (list) wanted on the government website, in the official media, as well as in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Wang soon found himself on a long harassment trip that saw him arrested while flying through Dubai in April 2021 and threatened with deportation to China, which he barely avoided when his story became international news. Wang and his fiancé traveled to several countries before seeking asylum in the Netherlands, but not before China revoked their passports.
We are in the Netherlands, but they also have many, many ways to find us, Wang said, claiming that even with a Dutch phone number he continues to receive threatening messages and phone calls.
The Wangs story may sound dramatic, but it’s not uncommon in China Xi Jinpings, according to human rights watchdog Safeguard Defenders, who released a new report Tuesday on the widespread practice of involuntary returns. Such pressure has been used on more than 10,000 Chinese fugitive suspects, who since 2014 have been forced to return from abroad to face detention or prosecution for suspected corruption and other crimes, the statement said. report citing official data.
Methods to encourage return can range from harassing and harassing friends and family online, to approaching an overseas citizen through Chinese or domestic security agents, and more irregular methods like state-sponsored kidnappings, Safeguard Defenders said. In some cases, authorities may freeze family assets or even threaten to remove children from families.
I wrote something
Kidnappings usually occur in countries with a strong relationship with China, such as Thailand or Myanmar, but the Safeguard Defenders said up to 10 people may have been abducted by the vast Chinese Australian diaspora in recent years.
The list also includes the disappearance in 2015 of five staff members linked to a bookstore in Hong Kong specializing in banned books in China. A bookseller, Gui Minhai, disappeared in Thailand, while others disappeared during trips to China, to appear later in Chinese detention.
China has also used Interpol red notices, which flag a citizen in police and immigration departments around the world so they can be deported home, where they face a 99 per cent sentence if prosecuted, the supervisor said.
Involuntary returns have become increasingly common since China first launched an ambitious anti-corruption campaign in 2012, followed by Operation Foxhunt in 2014 to repatriate Communist Party officials facing corruption charges who have fled abroad. country and Wider Sky Net Operation in 2015 to target money laundering. .
While nominally based on law enforcement, Operation Foxhunt has been described as a campaign to enforce political allegiance, avoid factionalism within the party, and generally introduce Party discipline, Safeguard Defenders said in the report.
Both campaigns corresponded to a 700 percent increase in the Chinese population seeking asylum abroad between 2012 and 2020 as China’s already limited civil and political rights were further restricted under President Xi, the rights group said.
That number does not include the 88,000 Hong Kong residents who applied to relocate to the UK in 2021 under a new immigration scheme, following the enactment of a national security law on Chinese territory that Amnesty says has violated freedoms and rights that Beijing had promised for him. respect at least until 2047.
More than 175,000 people have been officially recognized as refugees, but that has not stopped Chinese authorities from orchestrating involuntary returns whether they are government deserters, Falun Gong practitioners, human rights defenders, political dissidents, or even ordinary citizens. like Wang who have fallen out with increasingly strict authorities.
Wang says he was just doing what millions of other people do every day by sharing his views on social media.
We did nothing against China, he said. I wrote something. I never thought they would (start to) look at me.
