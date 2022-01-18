Blue Jays announce 18 international free agent signings





The Blue Jays added an injection of international talent to their farm system on Monday. Two days after the 2021-22 signing period officially opened, the Jays announced the signatures of 18 free international agents. The group is led by Venezuelan striker Luis Meza, who received a reported bonus of $ 2.25 million, almost half of Toronto’s cash available. The Toronto 2021-22 international free agent class includes eight Venezuelans, seven Dominicans and one player each from Nicaragua, Panama and Colombia. 17-year-old Meza was Baseball AmericaThe 11th-ranked player and main catch available, joining Dominican player Jean Joseph (No. 49 of the BA) as the only prospect ranked in Toronto’s international signing class. “Meza is one of the best catchers of this year.” The large international BA board reads. “The projection to stay behind the plate as one of the best strikers in Venezuela. This year’s window was delayed from July 2021 to January 2022 due to problems with COVID-19 and the Blue Jays entered the Los Angeles Dodgers signing-related signing period for the lowest set of signatures available. The Blue Jays lost a portion of their cash available for the signing due to the signing of unpaid agent George Springer in the off-season 2020-21. Find the 18 international free agent signings announced by Blue Jays on Monday below. The current signing period is open until December 15, 2022. Toronto Blue Jays Meza, Joseph and the entire 2021-22 signing class join the latest success stories of the Blue Jays international signings like potential winner Gabriel Moreno, domestic player Orelvis Martinez and first MLB bases Vlad Guerrero Jr. Six of Toronto’s current 10 prospects were purchased through free internationals. agencies. Further reading: Blue Jays Signs Free International Agent, Catcher Luis Meza Inside the Blue Jays Podcast: Free International Agents, CBA Implications, and Blue Jays Trading Chips H / T Baseball America

