The Prime Minister of India calls for global action on crypto





Comparing digital currency with inflation and climate change, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for worldwide action on cryptocurrencies. As CoinDesk reported on Monday (January 17th), Modi made his comments during the annual conference of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The cryptocurrency is an example of the kind of challenges we are facing as a global family with a changing global order, he said. To combat this, every nation, every global agency must have collective and synchronized action. Modi added that the type of technology typically associated with crypto means that only one country can make decisions to address the challenges posed by digital currency. Read more: India again announces plan to ban cryptocurrencies as digital rupee moves forward Last year, Modi introduced the cryptocurrency and the official digital currency bill regulation, which would impose a total ban on cryptocurrencies. However, the law has reportedly evolved, allowing cryptocurrencies to be used as an asset, but not for currency or payment. Assuming this legislation passes, it means that the two most populous countries on the planet China and India will have some sort of cryptocurrency ban, thus barring more than 3 billion people from using it. Speaking in Davos, Modi asked if multilateral organizations were able to meet the challenge of tackling cryptocurrencies. When these institutions were created, the circumstances were different and today they are different, he said. This is why every democratic nation has a responsibility to put the emphasis on reforms in these institutions to make them capable of facing modern challenges in the future. See also: State Bank of Pakistan, Government of Crypto Prohibition Weighing The news comes just days after a report that the government and central bank of Pakistan were considering a ban on all cryptocurrency transactions in the country. Pakistan Sindh Supreme Court has heard a case involving digital currency and has asked the State Bank of Pakistan to ban cryptocurrencies and impose fines against cryptocurrency exchanges. Without laws dealing with digital currencies, the status of cryptocurrencies in Pakistan has been in flux. The court told the Pakistani government to issue regulations on cryptocurrencies by January 20th. In October 2021, the government instructed officials to set up a committee overseen by the federal finance secretary and issue a report on the legal status of the cryptocurrency. ——————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

