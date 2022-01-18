UN chief: Global solidarity lacking in action

Because ofPandemic and covid-19, for the second year in a row, the Forum canceled its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for a series of plenary sessions and online discussions over the next year, under the banner of the Davos Agenda.

Speaking from New York, God. Guterres said this year event happensunder the shadow of an extremely difficult period for our economies, people and planet.

According toUN economic forecastpublished last week, the world is emerging from the depths of a paralyzing economic crisis, but the recovery remains fragile and uneven.

With ongoing labor market challenges, supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and rising debt traps, which are slowing down drastically.

The last two years have demonstrated a simple but brutal truth – if we leave someone behind, we leave everyone behind, said the UN chief.

Vaccine parity

The Secretary General urged all Forum participants to focus on three urgent areas.

The first, he explained, is tackling the pandemic with equality and impartiality.

Recalling the World Health Organization (who) aim to vaccinate 40 percent of people in all countries by the end of last year and 70 percent by the middle of this year, Mr. Guterres said the world was nowhere near.

In fact, he added,Vaccination rates in high-income countries are shamefully seven times higher than in African countries.

In addition to focusing on vaccine parity, he argued that the world should prepare for the next pandemic by investing in monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in each country.

whoauthority also needs to be strengthened, he said.





This year, the Davos rally was replaced by a series of online events, by the WEF / Benedikt von Loebell

Global financial review

The secondary need for urgent action is the global financial system.

We need to reform the global financial system to make it work for all countries, Mr. Guterres explained. At this critical moment, we are setting in stone a slow recovery.

With more than eight out of ten recovery dollars being spent in developed countries, the UN chief believes low-income countries are at a huge disadvantage.

They are experiencing their slowest growth in a generation – and are trying to dig themselves up with sadly insufficient national budgets, he said.

Mr Guterres noted record inflation, shrinking fiscal space, high interest rates and rising energy and food prices, saying they were hitting every corner of the globe, especially low- and middle-income countries.

For her,the global financial system has failed them when they need it most.

Suitable for the purpose

He believes these nations are shackled by rising debt and extortionate interest rates and acceptable debt relief, despite rising poverty, unemployment and development losses.

Stressing the need for a system that is purpose-oriented, the UN chief called for urgent debt restructuring, long-term debt architecture reforms, and the expansion of the Common Debt Framework in middle-income countries.

Mr Guterres also urged governments and institutions to exceed Gross Domestic Product to measure investment risks, tackle corruption and illicit financial flows, and ensure that tax systems are sound and designed in a way that really reduces inequalities.





For the Secretary-General, the first priority should be the removal of coal, by Unsplash / Markus Spiske

Real climatic action

The third and final area highlighted by the Secretary-General was climate action in developing countries.

Even if all developed countries keep their promises to drastically reduce emissions by 2030, global emissions will still be too high to keep the 1.5 degree target within reach.

According to UN-backed research, the world needs a 45 percent reduction in global emissions this decade, but it will increase by 14 percent by 2030.

Mr Guterres argued that the 1.2 degree heat had already had devastating consequences and that rising prices measured in dollars and despair.

Over the past two decades, the economic rate from climate-related disasters has increased by 82 percent.Last year alone, extreme weather caused $ 120 billion in insured losses and killed 10,000 people.

In 2020, climate shocks forced 30 million people to flee their homes, three times as many as those displaced by war and violence. And one billion children are at an extremely high risk of suffering the effects of climate change.

The return of this ship will require tremendous willpower and ingenuity from governments and businesses alike, in any nation with high emissions, Mr. tha Guterres.







priorities

For the Secretary-General, the first priority should be the removal of coal. No new coal plant should be built.

The governments of Indonesia and Vietnam just announced their intention to get out of coal and switch to renewable energy. South Africa has now established a fair energy transition partnership to go beyond coal.

Last week, the UN chief attended a meeting of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, agroupthathas mobilized more than $ 130 trillion around the net zero goal.

For him, the alliance has set the gold standard and the entire financial system must follow their path.

In all three areas, Mr. Guterres argued,The international community needs the support, ideas, funding and voice of the global business community.

According to him, the world can not afford to repeat the inequalities and injustices that continue to punish tens of millions of people with lives of poverty, misery and poor health.

We can not continue to build walls between the rich and the poor, he concluded.