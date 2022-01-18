International
Laurier names Heidi Northwood as top executive officer: global strategy
Waterloo – In support of Wilfrid Laurier University’s internationalization efforts, a key priority outlined in the Laurier Strategy: 2019-2024, the university has appointed Heidi Northwood as senior executive officer: the global strategy to lead strategic institutional internationalization activities.
Northwood, Laurier’s Brantford campus chief executive, has been appointed to this pan-university position for a two-year term. In this role, Northwood will focus on leading the development of Laurier’s internationalization strategy; the establishment of a high council to support the internationalization agenda; identifying new opportunities for international partnership; and leading and supporting internationalization throughout the university.
“Internationalization is a critical part of our strategic plan as we mature as a globally recognized inclusive university with a strong reputation for academic excellence, committed research and student experience,” said Deborah MacLatchy, Laurier’s president and vice chancellor. “I’m excited for Heidi Northwood to take on this role at this crucial time for Laurier. It has a proven track record of facilitating key international and national partnerships, collaborative strategic planning and the innovative development of international programs, and it is a comprehensive and collegial leader. ”
Through the position and in collaboration with executives across the institution, Northwood will support Laurier’s goals of internationalization, including building Laurier’s reputation and international achievement, and building partnerships abroad to create more international opportunities for recruitment and Laurier’s faculty, staff and students, including exchanges, research projects and field courses.
“I am pleased that Heidi Northwood has taken on this role to work with our academic leaders and departments towards the realization of their program and research goals for internationalization, in line with a broader institutional strategy,” said Tony Vannelli, provocateur and vice president. and Laurier. : academic. “Heid’s experience and expertise make him the ideal person to unite people and make them excited about developing a strategy. “She has worked closely with Laurier International and our International Recruitment team and has already identified opportunities that will bring us closer to that goal.”
“I look forward to deepening Laurier’s global connectivity in meaningful ways that will benefit our students, faculty, and staff, and contribute to the research and learning that impact the world around us,” Northwood said. “Through the work of Laurier International and partnerships such as our legal program in Sussex and the new Wilfrid Laurier International College, we have an excellent foundation from which to build.”
As described in the Laurier Strategy, the university excels at cultivating global citizens with strong intercultural competence. From welcoming international students to offering local students global opportunities for study and research, Laurier is building a reputation on the world stage as a globally integrated institution.
Northwood joined Wilfrid Laurier University in 2014 as Dean of the Faculty of Liberal Arts. As Dean she led the development of new programs including the BA / LLB partnership with the University of Sussex (UK) and the Bachelor of Design in User Experience Design (UXD). She also prioritized university research and teaching on campus.
In 2018, Northwood took on the additional role of interim senior executive of the Brantford campus and in January 2020, this role became permanent. She represents the university president on the Brantford campus and connects the university with various levels of government, and the communities of the surrounding region, including the indigenous communities of the Six Nations and the Mississaugas of the Credit. Northwood connects and supports academic and administrative leaders on the Brantford campus, and leads Laurier partnerships with other post-secondary institutions. It is responsible for fulfilling the strategic campus plan, which includes increasing enrollment from 3,000 to 5,000 students and providing the right and physical support for an exceptional student experience.
Prior to joining Laurier, Northwood was director of integration programs and core curriculum at Nazareth College in Rochester, NY and professor in the philosophy department. In addition to teaching and working in the field of ancient Greek philosophy and science, she led the development of a new core curriculum, local and international learning opportunities and assessment structures, and twice co-directed the College self-study and accreditation of external.
Northwood received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in philosophy from Western University and her doctorate in philosophy from the University of Alberta in 1997. Her research continues in the fields of ancient Greek philosophy and she is teaching Design Ethics at the UXD program in 2022 .
