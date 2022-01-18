Russia-Ukraine Tensions: US Senate bipartisan delegation meets with Ukrainian President as Russian occupation threatens





The bipartisan delegation – Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, along with Republican Senators Rob Portman of Ohio, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Roger Wicker of Mississippi – asked for reaffirm US commitment to the country as Russia rallies tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s border.

Murphy told reporters by telephone from Kiev that Ukraine is focused on increasing US support, but that the country is “battle-tested” and “ready.”

“If Putin thinks he will go to Central or Western Ukraine without a significant war, then he has fundamentally misunderstood the Ukrainian people and their readiness,” the Connecticut Democrat said.

During the meeting, Zelensky told the US delegation: “It is very important for Ukraine, for our people, that you be with us today.” according to the Ukrainian government . “This testifies to the continuous two-chamber, bipartisan support of our state, as well as to its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told CNN he expected the US delegation to make strong recommendations to Congress to increase sanctions against Russia after Monday’s meeting. The visit comes after a series of diplomatic meetings last week that US and NATO allies hoped would push Russia to withdraw from its aggression against neighboring Ukraine. But the talks failed to make any progress, as Russia would not commit to de-escalating tensions, and US and NATO officials said Moscow’s core demands – including that NATO never admit Ukraine to the alliance – were not beginners. A U.S. official told CNN last week that the U.S. has information indicating that Russia has destined a group of operatives to conduct a fake flag operation in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to create a pretext for an invasion. And a number of Ukrainian government websites were hit by a cyber attack on Friday – a development that European officials warned would escalate tensions further. CIA Director Bill Burns met with Zelensky during a trip planned earlier last week, two sources familiar with his trip told CNN. Burns “consulted with intelligence counterparts amid concerns about a further invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” a U.S. official said. “They discussed current risk assessments for Ukraine. While there, he also had the opportunity to discuss the current situation with President Zelensky and efforts to de-escalate tensions.” The CIA has a long-standing policy of not commenting or publicly announcing the director’s trip. “During this time of extreme Russian provocation, it is more important than ever to reaffirm our strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Klobuchar said in a statement Monday. This message was echoed by Wicker who said that Ukraine “is on the fighting frontier of the free world”. “This sovereign country deserves the unwavering support of its American friends during this dangerous and important time,” he added. Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed a group of U.S. lawmakers considering traveling to Ukraine, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland said. “He will go through with them all aspects of politics and make sure they are up-to-date, both for diplomacy, but also for the costs and our engagements with the Ukrainians, who have been extremely rich and complete, such as you know and ask them to convey messages of readiness and unity “, she said at a conference at the State Department. US officials and European allies have warned that Moscow will face unprecedented economic consequences if it further invades Ukraine, but the Biden administration has so far indicated it will not use sanctions as a deterrent. “If Russia wants to move forward with diplomacy, we are absolutely ready to do so, in step with our allies and partners. If Russia wants to go on the path of occupation and escalation, we are also ready for that, with a force of “a strong response that will disrupt their strategic position,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS on Sunday. “So from our point of view, we are pursuing both prevention and diplomacy, and we have been clear and unwavering in this, again, fully united with the transatlantic community,” he said. This story has been updated with comments from Senator Chris Murphy and details about CIA Director Bill Burns’s visit to Ukraine.

Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, Natasha Bertrand, Katie Bo Lillis and Matthew Chance from CNN contributed to this report.

