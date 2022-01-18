International
Toronto Weather: Mayor Announces ‘Big Snowstorm’ Among GTA Storms
Toronto Mayor John Tory is announcing a ‘big snowstorm condition’ to remove snow left behind by a storm Monday morning that forced the closure of major schools and roads across the city.
The measure, which can last for at least 72 hours but can be extended if necessary, means drivers cannot park or stop on a certain snowy road. If they do, drivers can be hit with a fine and can result in towing.
The designated snow routes are located primarily in downtown Toronto and include all tram routes, according to the city. Snow roads are all clearly signed and parking on a certain snowy road during a major snow event is subject to a fine of up to $ 200.
This is a big winter storm and the city is continuing with its efforts. It will take some time and require some measures that are more extraordinary than a modest snowfall, Tory said during a press conference. Today was a good day to leave the car at home. Tomorrow would be the same. Maybe even the next day.
A map and a list of roads affected by the heavy snowstorm can be found here.
The Conservatives’ statement comes after Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday morning due to strong winds and near-zero visibility, while parts of Ontario face up to 60 inches of snow.
The snowfall was so heavy that the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway were closed for several hours in the morning.
Just after 1 p.m. Monday, police announced that Gardiner had fully reopened. Don Valley Parkway had also reopened since 3 p.m.
Sgt of Ontario Provincial Police. Kerry Schmidt said several drivers had been stranded in the snow on Highway 401, near Weston Road, for hours as plows tried to navigate around the cars.
Traffic is blocking everything, Schmidt said. It complicates every issue. The cars are here. They can not move. Plows can not cross to move, towers can not think because plows and cars are blocking the way.
The hurricane warning originally issued by Environment Canada on Monday morning has now ended, but a winter storm warning is still in effect.
The environment, Canada’s top climatologist Dave Phillips, called Monday’s snowfall “for the record books.”
“The amount of snow, this for three days, hey this would be a big storm, but to think that this has passed about 12 hours is quite extraordinary,” Phillips said Monday afternoon.
“Toronto is like a snow globe. I mean it’s snowing over you, down below you, around you.”
Toronto Paramedic Services posted on Twitter Monday morning, warning residents that the weather is currently causing them to experience road delays.
Accumulations of 30 to 60 centimeters of snow are expected in Toronto.
Due to hazardous conditions, GO transit announced a number of weather-related delays and cancellations. Meanwhile, the Toronto Transit Committee (TTC) is also reporting a number of delays and cancellations due to mechanical problems caused by the weather.
As of 6 p.m., TTC was reporting multiple closures, including a complete closure of the Scarborough RT. Line 2 is closed between Victoria Park and Warden while Line 1 is closed between Bloor and Lawrence and St. Louis. Clair and Sheppard West.
Crews are working to clear the trains, officials said. There are no buses available.
All vaccination clinics in Toronto, Durham, Peel and York have also been closed due to dangerous travel conditions.
The Toronto Public Library has announced the closure of all its branches today.
In addition, the Canada Post has announced a ban on their services, adding that daily service and delivery will resume once conditions are safe enough to do so.
Monday is the first day Ontario students were scheduled to return to private tutoring throughout Ontario. However, due to the weather, many schools across the province were not reopened for classroom teaching.
Canada’s environment said snowy conditions could continue through Monday night in parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including the city of Toronto.
Pickering, Oshawa, Durham Region, Hamilton, Uxbridge, Beaverton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham should expect similar amounts of snowfall.
The snow is expected to stop until Monday night before the return of sunny conditions on Tuesday.
An extremely cold weather alarm was activated in Toronto on Monday and the heating centers, which were already open as a result of a previous alarm, will remain open until further notice.
CAA SOUTH CENTRAL ONTARIO GETS 500 TELLORIME N HOURS
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) says its division in Central Central Ontario received approximately 500 calls per hour regarding drivers caught in the snow.
In an email, a CAA spokesman said the cold this weekend, mixed with today’s snowfall, has significantly increased waiting time for service.
We are asking members who are safe at home to call us after the storm is over. Our focus is to respond to high-priority calls, including those blocked on roads and highways or related to safety, said CAA spokeswoman Nadia Matos.
Home service is currently suspended due to the high volume of calls. Instead, CAA members can request their service and claim a refund after the fact.
If you are traveling today and your vehicle breaks down on a highway or main road, get off the road, make yourself and your vehicle visible, and note the location of your vehicle.
Toronto Police Services, meanwhile, said that between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., there were about 250 weather-related service calls.
