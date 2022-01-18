Saudi-led coalition airstrikes target Yemeni Houthi rebels after Abu Dhabi attack

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels said Monday it had launched airstrikes targeting the rebel-held capital Sanaa following a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three people and was claimed by the rebels.

“In response to the threat and (out of) military necessity, airstrikes have begun in Sanaa,” the official Saudi Press Agency said on Twitter, hours after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vowed revenge.

Houthis television channel Al-Masirah confirmed the raids by the coalition. An airstrike killed about 14 people in a single building in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, residents said on Tuesday.

Coalition attacks around the city had killed a total of about 20 people, Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister said on Twitter.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that supports the Yemeni government against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have consistently targeted Saudi Arabia with cross-border attacks.

But Monday’s attack by the Houthis was the first deadly attack on Emirati soil, acknowledged by the UAE and claimed by rebels, who said they had fired ballistic missiles and deployed armed drones.

Two Indians and a Pakistani working for oil giant ADNOC died after three petrol tanks exploded near a warehouse, while a fire also broke out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi airport in the heart of the United Arab Emirates, a well-known refuge. safe in the volatile Middle East. .

Police said “small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones” were found in both places. Drone strikes have been a hallmark of rebel attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia.

“We condemn the targeting of the Houthi terrorist militia of civilian areas and facilities in the territory of the United Arab Emirates today … this sinful targeting will not go unpunished,” UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin said in a statement. Zayed Al-Nahyan, while his ministry described the attack as a “terrible criminal escalation”.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said they had “carried out a successful military operation” against “important and sensitive Emirati locations and installations” using ballistic missiles and drones.

The incident follows an escalation of fighting in Yemen, including advances by troops trained by the UAE. The rebels also captured a UAE-flagged ship and its international crew earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation all condemned the “terrorist” attack. Eight Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia were also captured, the coalition said.

Other countries, such as the US, Russia and France, as well as the UN have also condemned the attack on Emirati soil.

The rebels have previously threatened to target Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the UAE’s splendid crown jewels, which opened its first nuclear power plant last year.

‘clear warning’

Abdul Ilah Hajar, adviser to the president of the Houthis High Political Council in Sanaa, said it was a warning shot by the rebels.

“We sent them a clear warning message by hitting countries that are not of great strategic importance,” he told AFP.

“But this is a warning that if the UAE continues its hostility towards Yemen, it will not be able to resist future attacks in the future.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry condemned “in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack”, while Bahrain and Qatar also criticized the attacks.

The incident comes two weeks after rebels abducted Rwabee with the UAE flag and released footage claiming to show military equipment on board.

The UAE said Rwabee, whose 11 crew are now hostages, was a “civilian cargo ship” and called the hijacking a “dangerous escalation” on the Red Sea shipping lane.

The rebels later opposed a UN Security Council resolution calling for the ship to be released immediately, saying it “did not carry … children’s toys, but weapons for extremists”.

The Yemeni conflict has been a disaster for millions of its citizens who have fled their homes, many on the brink of starvation, in what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

The UAE joined the coalition against the Houthis before announcing a change of stance in 2019.

The pro-government troops of the Giants Brigade, backed by the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates, recently dealt a major blow to the rebels by retaking three districts in Shabwa province.

The clashes were part of an escalating violence in the devastated country, where war is raging on several fronts.

