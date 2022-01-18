



house tidings New Editor for International Hydrographic Review The International Hydrographic Review, the scientific journal published by the IHO, has a new editor. Dr. Patrick Westfeld began his new functions on January 5, 2022. He brings with him strong technical knowledge, coupled with good experience with academia and scientific publishing. Since 2017, Dr. Westfeld has headed the Research and Development section of the Marine Hydrography Department at the BoA, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency of Germany. The activities of its section “Geodetic-hydrographic techniques and systems” range from conceptual issues related to hydroacoustic and imaging sensor technologies, sensor integration and modeling, algorithmic development and software implementation up to and including application-specific application and practical transfer to their production environment. . During his tenure, he would like to strengthen the content and increase the number of high quality review articles received regularly. It aims to build bridges with neighboring disciplines and would like to increase the IHR’s visibility and stance. His ideas for achieving this include registering the IHR for magazine rankings, introducing the DOI, and supplying relevant repositories with new IHR content. “My long-term vision: IHR should be the international journal that people of hydrographic descent and from neighboring disciplines think first when looking for a suitable publishing medium to present scientific work, practice reports, news, announcements, etc. Dr Patrick Westfeld, YOUR editor Dr. Westfeld has written dozens of peer-reviewed scientific articles and has been an active member of the IHR editorial board and the Journal of Applied Hydrography (review of the German Hydrographic Association). He knows the discipline from all angles and is well prepared for this new path. Dr. Westfeld graduated as a surveyor in 2005 from the Technical University of Dresden (Germany) and completed his doctorate in 2012. He then worked at the academy and conducted research and teaching in the fields of photogrammetry and laser scanning. “This appointment is a great honor for me. I would like to continue the traditional legacy and many years of IHR work. In particular, the charming character of the IHR as a medium of publication for the entire international hydrographic community – including academia, industry, organizations and agencies – must be preserved. However, this balancing act is not always easy. Barriers to reports / notes should be low. At the same time, the IHR should be attractive to the outstanding scientific articles that will be submitted. “ Dr Patrick Westfeld, YOUR editor He lives with his wife and two sons in North Germany, a rock throw from the Baltic Sea. In addition to hydrography, he is also active in artistic and cultural interests in his hometown, is interested in photography and the development of traditional photography, and is passionate about walking and cycling. Patrick Westfeld replaces Captain (Ret) Brian Connon who helped publish many articles and contributed updates to the IHR website. Last modified: 17/01/2022 – 16:13



