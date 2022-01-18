International students return to the stages





Here are some welcome news for international students dreaming of going to Japan, the Japanese government will allow a limited number of international students to return to the country, government sources said on Friday. The Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida said earlier than Japan plans to maintain its strict border restrictions, banning almost all new entrants from foreign nationals by the end of February to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Sources were quoted as saying it would be to go to Japan possible for international students on a limited basis. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was quoted as saying said at a conference Friday: Take things in stride and try not focus too much on the problem. A total of 87 government-sponsored international students it is said that he will be able to travel to Japan. These students have less than a year left until they graduate or finish their studies and the government decided to allow them to enter so that they can finish their education, Matsuno was quoted as saying. Other international students (who make up 90% of the country) will be allowed to return later. Matsuno said the exception came from taking into account the public interest and urgency of the issue. The government would also consider making exceptions on a case-by-case basis. Easing travel restrictions for international students planning to go to Japan was encouraged by academic communities expressing their concerns online. A large percentage of international students have dropped out of study in the country, causing concern from many parties. Japanese government rules are affecting foreign students and businesses employing foreign workers, air transport ANA Holdings, said President Shinya Katanozaka last week. “I hope the government will balance both effective infection control and socio-economic activities from a scientific point of view,” he said in a statement following an extreme reduction in international flights. Government-sponsored students who will travel to Japan later this month will have a 10-day quarantine on hotels prepared by their schools, The Japan Times reported.

