NATIONAL NEWS

A Briton was killed after taking a synagogue in Texas hostage

On Saturday, FBI agents attacked a synagogue in the Dallas area where a British national had taken four hostages. Agents shot to death the attacker and released the hostages unharmed. This ended a 10-hour clash between law enforcement and Malik Faisal Akram, 44, who was coming from Lancashire, England.

It then turned out that Akram had a history of mental illness. It is not clear exactly when he arrived in the country, but apparently he started to set in motion a plan immediately upon arrival. In an impromptu statement to reporters, President Biden said Akram bought his guns here shortly after landing in the U.S. and spent his first night in a homeless shelter. It is not clear if he worked alone, but British police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the case.

During the siege, video caught Akram demanding the release of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui has served an 86-year sentence in a Ft. He has been serving a federal prison sentence since 2010 with numerous convictions, including attempted murder of an American soldier. Her case has been a source of international controversy and tension since she was arrested in 2008 by US forces.. U.S. prosecutors have said she had links to al-Qaeda and that while in custody in Ghazni, Afghanistan, she tried to shoot some of her American captives with an M4 carbine.

There are many in the international Muslim community who believe that Siddiqui’s prosecution was unfair because of its secrecy and contradictory reports of its violations and arrest. Her supporters claim she was a mentally ill woman caught by the excessive pursuit of the war on terror.

Mississippi has the highest infant mortality in the US

Although the Supreme Court prepares to consider the 15-week ban on Mississippi abortion, the state has so far made little progress in improving infant care since the law was passed. When former Gov. Bryant signed the law in 2019, he said he aimed to make Mississippi “the safest place for an unborn child in America.” But, he offered no plan to strengthen the care for already born children. That year, Mississippi led the nation in infant mortality by a significant margin of 8.71 deaths per 1,000 live births.. The only state that nearly caught us was Louisiana, with 7.97 deaths per 1,000 live births.

In 2019, the Mississippi Mortality Review Committee called for allowing new mothers to stay in Medicaid for up to a year after giving birth instead of the current 60 days. Statistics show that 40% of pregnancy-related deaths occur after 6 weeks. Two years later, MMRC co-chair Dr. Charlene Collier is still waiting for the move on this issue.

According to Dr. Collier, in Mississippi, has had much focus on abortion issues and its limitation, but there is no proportionate effort to improve birth outcomes for pregnant women and infants in the state.

Now, some Republican and Democrat state lawmakers are pushing to extend Medicaid coverage for babies and new mothers. They have until February 1 to put the proposal to a vote in committee if there is any chance of such a measure being approved this year.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Fear after the volcanic eruption interrupts communication in Tonga

On Saturday, an underwater volcanic eruption near the Pacific island nation of Tonga erupted violently, triggering a tsunami that struck off its shores. A satellite captured dramatic images of the explosion from space. Communications from the island since Saturday have been difficult, but there have been some videos uploaded from the devastation. New Zealand is planning to send an observation flight over the island to try to assess the conditions on the ground.

Clouds of ash from the volcano are now apparently covering the island. Tonga has a limited supply of fresh water in the best of circumstances and the ash cloud will bring with it toxic pollutants. New Zealand plans to supply the island with fresh water by sea.

Since communications are contaminated, it is difficult to get a complete picture of the impact of the explosion from a distance. A British man managed to learn that his sister had been killed, but even a few days later there is no clear picture of the total casualties. Tonga has a total population of about 100,000 people throughout its archipelago.

