International
Former NBA leader Yao Ming addresses Peng Shuai at Olympics
BEIJING (AP) Former NBA Albanian Yao Ming said Monday that he and others had a pleasant conversation when they met last month with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose disappearance after making an attack charge sexual assault against a former government official raised international concern.
He also said it is unfortunate that Novak Djokovic will not play in the Australian Open due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. But Yao added that he is not qualified to judge Australia’s pandemic policies.
Yao, who played for the Houston Rockets from 2002-11 and is now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, used history and humor to avoid challenging questions at a press conference to promote the Beijing Winter Olympics, which open 18 days later. .
Asked about China’s relations with the US, which has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, Yao compared the sporting and cultural events to the community temple meetings he attended as a child in Shanghai.
On that occasion, even with the neighbors I had quarreled with, I shook my head (in greeting), he said. Then we went on with everything we had to do. I think we need more of this kind of temple meeting.
He also called the sport a bridge of communication, saying that sometimes there are collisions on bridges, but we hope we can keep the bridge.
Peng, who won Grand Slam doubles titles for women, denied making assault charges in a Singapore newspaper on the same day photos of her with Yao and two former Olympians were posted on social media. The photos appeared to be part of a campaign to respond to international demands that Peng be allowed to speak freely about her situation.
Yao said he has known Peng for about 20 years. The four Chinese sports figures were photographed on an observation deck from where they watched a winter sports exhibition.
We had a nice conversation, he said. We asked a lot of questions about the game as we were not familiar with snow sports.
At one point, it was unclear if he said Peng was okay. Some, including the press conference translator, heard her say she was fine that day, but others thought Yao said we were all fine that day.
The International Olympic Committee, which is under pressure to relocate the Games from China due to human rights concerns, came under further criticism after IOC President Thomas Bach held a video conference call. with Peng. An IOC statement said she assured Bach and others she was OK.
Regarding Djokovic, Yao said he is not familiar with Australia’s pandemic measures, so I am unable to comment on whether he did right or wrong.
But, he said, speaking as a former athlete, I think it is a pity that a player misses such an opportunity and that spectators miss the opportunity to enjoy the skills of the players.
The former Rockets center also said he wants to invite Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom, who has argued for a boycott. of the Beijing Olympics, to visit China to develop a deeper understanding of the country. He said he could not comment on Liberty’s position, but that everyone receives information from different channels and this could lead to different perspectives.
Yao, who is 41, said society should embrace technology because it brings more convenience and promotes communication. But he began his response by saying, “If you let me choose, I’d better go back to 10 years ago without these high technologies, so that I could move more freely.”
