Private hospital staff diverted to public system as Omicron wave results in Covid’s deadliest day in Australia | News from Australia
Doctors and nurses will be diverted from private hospitals to the strained public network to help with the peak of Omicron cases after the federal government activated a growth-hit plan with the sector in April 2020.
As Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic to date, with 77 deaths nationwide, Health Minister Greg Hunt said up to 57,000 nurses and more than 100,000 staff would be made available to Covid-affected areas. dealing with the challenges of the workforce.
It is a skilled, planned, appropriate and available workforce, Hunt said, saying it had a large capacity that could be utilized to assist public hospitals.
They are clinically trained, they are experts. The people who have the capacity to enter directly into a hospital setting, those who have the training, expertise, skills, knowledge, history are the nurses, doctors and care staff within the private hospital system.
The government will also make available the national medical reserve for states and territories to access personal protective equipment in the event of any shortages.
This is a moment for which we have been preparing for two years and implementing these elements is an important part of securing hope and confidence for the Australian public, Hunt said.
The chief medical officer, Prof Paul Kelly, said he believed the last two weeks were the first time the country’s hospitals were under severe pressure.
This is the first time the health system is under pressure to the extent it has been seen in recent weeks or two, he said.
I said it over the weekend and I stick to those statements, that we are either at the peak of this in certain states or close by.
New South Wales reported a record 36 deaths along with 29,830 new cases; Victoria reported 22 deaths and 20,180 new cases, while Queensland reported 16 deaths and 15,962 cases.
South Australia recorded two deaths from 3,079 new cases, while the ACT reported one death from 1,860 new cases.
NSW’s health chief Dr Kerry Chant warned Monday that a higher number of deaths in the coming days is likely.
NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet complained about the new record, saying it was a very difficult day.
Often over the last two years, we can focus on reporting numbers, but we must not forget, behind each of those numbers is a loved one who has passed away, or someone who is in the ICU in the hospital and is spending some time very difficult. he told reporters.
Admissions to the ICU in NSW increased slightly to 209, while the number of hospitalizations increased to 2,850.
Chant said of the deaths, 22 were men and 14 were women; 33 were vaccinated and three were not. Those who had been vaccinated generally had not received the third booster injection.
She urged people to get their booster injection, saying authorities’ efforts to slow the spread of the virus would allow people to get the third injection.
I really want the community to have a sense of urgency to go and get stronger, she said. Having said that, we are still trying to slow down transmission in the community because we want to give people time to get those boosters.
Perrottet reiterated that he believed his governments’ resistance to calls for further restrictions was the right way forward, citing his hopes for a strong economic recovery.
We believe the settings we have in place are appropriate, he said. While the health system is under pressure, we are currently pursuing better than the best case scenario. This is encouraging, soothing and enjoyable.
Perrottet announced that the state could expect another 1.2 million rapid antigen tests to arrive overnight, and said another 15 million are expected to arrive within the week.
Queensland reported its deadliest day in the pandemic.
Three of the deaths were people in their 70s, eight in their 80s, four in their 90s and one person over 100 years old. Ten people were fully vaccinated, two had received only one dose and four were unvaccinated. None of them had received a reinforcing blow.
The head of state health, Dr John Gerrard, said the virus was now hunting down unforced.
The virus appears to be finding older people who have not taken that third dose, he said.
The state also saw an increase in hospital admissions, with 819 people currently being treated for the virus, compared with 702 cases on Monday. 50 people are in the ICU, with 18 in the fans.
But Gerrard warned that the increase in admissions did not yet reflect the peak of the explosion in the state.
The numbers are rising, there is no doubt about that, he said.
This is what we predicted, we were heading towards our peak, which is still predicted to be at the end of this month.
Queenslands Health Minister Yvette DAth announced further restrictions on hospital visits, in hopes of reducing transmission to health facilities.
This will limit the number of visitors at any one time to two people in the wards, and one person in addition to the patient himself who can attend an emergency department, she said.
In Victoria, a nationwide health care brown code was issued, which reorganizes the state emergency management response to allow redeployment of staff to critical areas.
Acting Minister of Health James Merlino told reporters that it was the first time that authorities saw the need to introduce a nationwide coffee code, which would affect all metropolitan and major regional public hospitals by noon. Wednesday.
We have said for some time that our hospital system is under extreme pressure and the dangers that are now being seen in hospitalizations are evidence of this. We have reached a point in our health system where it faces severe manpower shortages.
We have more than 4,000 unavailable healthcare workers now. We will see the peak in hospitals and the ICU [numbers] over the next two to four weeks.
The state currently has 1,152 people hospitalized with the virus, a slight drop from Monday’s figures. 127 people are in intensive care, where 43 of them need ventilation.
The six regional hospitals where the coffee code will apply are Barwon Health, Grampians Health, Bendigo Health, Goulburn Valley Health, Albury Wodonga Health and La Trobe Regional Hospital.
This coordinated approach will help ease the pressure on individual hospitals by better sharing the burden across our system, Merlino said.
Tasmania lifted restrictions on interstate travel for vaccinated people as the state registered 1,310 new cases.
From midnight on Tuesday, fully vaccinated newcomers will no longer need to register their trip or take a test before traveling.
However, these rules do not apply to the unvaccinated unless they have a valid medical exception.
