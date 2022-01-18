International
The blast near Tonga was so powerful that you could hear it in Alaska
Communities across the West Bank woke up Saturday morning with tsunami alerts. An underwater volcano near the Kingdom of Tonga had erupted and sent waves thousands of miles across the ocean.
Waves of up to about three feet reached parts of Alaska by Saturday morning. But a few hours before those waves came, the sound of the explosion reached the homes of many Alaskans all the way from Juneau to the Aleutians.
Iris Caldentey and her children were sleeping peacefully in their home early Saturday morning in Palmer when she woke up to loud and strange noises.
How I would imagine Pearl Harbor looked just constant, boom, boom, boom, she said. I mean, it was intense.
Could it be avalanche control? A thief? Maybe the kids jump off the walls? Like many people, Caldentey had no idea what he was hearing.
I went outside to check the cars because then I was like, maybe it was a thief trying to get into our cars. And they open, they close the door. Not a very good thief, she said.
In Unalaska, Laresa Syverson woke up to similar sounds and vibrations.
I thought for sure it was my cat, what is my cat doing? So he was blamed for most of it, she said.
At first she thought of her cat, then maybe fireworks, then she thought it might have been just bass coming from someone’s car.
While Syverson says she was not immediately alerted, neither she nor Caldentey would have guessed that the sounds were coming from an underwater volcano that erupted near Tonga.
But this was such a massive explosion that it sent sound waves and a tsunami across the Pacific.
In Alaska, the biggest tsunami waves hit the Aleuts and the Alaska Peninsula. King Cove recorded waves just over three feet. The tsunami destroyed properties in Hawaii and Japan, caused floods in California and killed two people when the waves reached Peru.
Syverson says he saw on social media that people had posted to hear similar things and that the sounds of the boom were from an explosion in the South Pacific.
To be honest, I still couldn’t really believe it after that until I saw the satellite images of the actual explosions. I was like, Oh, yes, that’s probably we’re hearing, she said.
But how did so many Alaskans hear a sound from so far away? The short answer is that this volcanic eruption was so great that it traveled thousands of miles.
For the long answer, Ken Macpherson has a good insight. He is a scientist at the Wilson Alaska Technical Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The center has seismic listening and monitoring stations around the world.
But usually they are hearing about something completely different, they are monitoring the world for secret nuclear tests.
And of course, these sensors are good at detecting things like nuclear bombs, but they will also capture any kind of atmospheric volcanic eruption by being a good example, Macpherson said.
He says they catch all kinds of earthquakes and landslides and volcanic eruptions. He fell asleep immediately, but he says the hearing sensor at Fairbanks caught the explosion. And it is interesting because these sensors are built to hear frequencies that are lower than human hearing.
Think of it as a fog. They have this very low frequency sound.
And the reason for this is a long period or a low frequency signal as it will travel a longer distance. For higher frequencies, they attenuate, Macpherson said. That is, they are simply filtered by the medium through which they are moving.
In other words, a louder sound will not travel that far.
But it appears that this Tonga explosion was so large that even a high-frequency signal heard from the human ear was able to travel almost 6,000 miles to Alaska and be heard widely throughout the state, he said.
Data from UAF researchers show the sound wave from the blast moving at about 700 mph.
And so it still took a long time to get to Alaska because it is almost 6,000 miles away, Macpherson said. But about eight hours after that huge explosion in Tonga, those sound waves began to reach Alaska.
He says that if he had not seen the data himself, he is not sure he would have believed it.
And to be honest, when I first heard reports about it, I was skeptical about it, Macpherson said. But it seemed possible to hear. And the timing seems right. And so it seems like it was widely heard across the state, which is simply amazing.
Macpherson says it is scientifically interesting, but it is important to keep in mind the human number of such an event. What seemed like a loud boom to Alaskans could be devastating up close.
And the true number of people on the islands closest to the volcano is still unclear. Communications with Tonga have been cut off mainly since Friday. Surveillance flights has shown significant damage to boats and buildings along the coastline. The country’s capital is covered in thick volcanic dust.
And many people around the world are still anxiously waiting to hear from friends and family on the islands.
