Sudan’s pro-democracy movement hopes to force transition to civil ruleExBulletin

Let’s go out now and check on events in Sudan. It has been more than two weeks since Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok resigned. He had tried and failed to mediate an agreement between the military and a massive pro-democracy movement. Hamdok’s resignation only fueled further protests in the streets of the capital Khartoum and other cities. The protests were sparked by a military coup in October.

Kholood Khair is a Managing Partner at Insight Strategy Partners. This is a Khartoum-based think tank. We arrived in Nairobi. And first, I wanted to know, what do her contacts in Khartoum say about the way the protests are going?

KHOLOOD KHAIR: So today was another big day of protest. The trend we are seeing more and more is that there is more violence from the regime. So today, for example, we heard that about 70 people were shot, some of them by snipers.

KELLY: Seventy people just shot today.

KHAIR: Just today.

KELLY: Wow.

KHAIR: And seven have already been confirmed dead as we speak. But, of course, this number seems to increase only because of the nature of the wounds being suffered. Of course, in addition to this, you know, the disappearances of various activists from different walks of life. You get, you know, other human rights violations, rapes both in and between protests. But protesters have said they will continue to take to the streets and promote full civil democracy. So this seems to be going to continue.

KELLY: What do the protesters want and how unified is this movement? Is it a diverse coalition? Just take a picture of who these people are.

KHAIR: So, you know, the Sudanese road is a very large and very diverse group of people. So you have groups of women, groups of students. Have neighborhood initiatives. You simply have individuals who are somewhat sick and tired of repression initially under Bashir and now under the new military junta. But at the heart of street movement are neighborhood resistance committees, which are generally made up of young people working within their neighborhoods to form a political coalition to effectively unify street voice and to incite for civilians. democracies.

The bad thing about resistance committees is that, although they have been the most active and united part of the civil bloc, they have not been taken so seriously because they rightly refuse to become political parties. They refuse to behave in many of the ways that political parties in Sudan have because they see that it will not bring them what they want. Political parties are usually fragmented. They can not agree to work together. Resistance committees have made this a hallmark of their political approach.

KELLY: Well, and – I mean, it looked like Sudan was on a path to democracy after the revolution you mentioned that toppled a long dictator, Omar al-Bashir. Is it clear what the military wants? Is there any sign that the military may be interested in leaving and putting Sudan back on that path to democracy?

KHAIR: It does not appear that the military has invested in such a process. And this is ingrained in their desire to avoid responsibility on many fronts. So what we have now is a political landscape where it seems, silently or openly, all sorts of international actors from, you know, liberal democratic countries to the most autocratic countries in the Gulf – they all end up supporting the military in one shape or form because they think the military is a kind of benefit to stability. But, of course, this has not happened even under Bashir and certainly now, when we are seeing so much instability in the country both politically, both in terms of road safety and economic.

KELLY: Kholood Khair of Insight Strategy Partners – this is a research institute in Khartoum – thank you.

KHAIR: Thank you.

