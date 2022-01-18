Canadian parents share relief, concern as some provinces send their children back to school

Elementary and high school students in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Nunavut are ready to return to classes this week.

The Omicron wave has had a tremendous impact on COVID-19 case management across the country, and some provinces are shunning traditional case counting as a metric for coronavirus spread in schools, leading to difficult decisions for concerned parents. as for safety. of their children as well as the impact of virtual learning on their education and mental health.

CBC News spoke with Canadian parents about their decisions to send their children to school this week or to keep them at home.

“I have seen the negative effects of online learning”

Katherine Korakakis says the decision to send her two children to school in Quebec this week was easy. “I have seen the negative effects of online learning on my children,” she said. (Submitted by Katherine Korakakis)

“The decision was easy for us because I saw the negative effects of online learning on my children,” said Katherine Korakakis, a Montreal-based parent and president of the English Parents’ Association, an organization representing 100,000 students in the English public of Quebec. school system.

An Ipsos survey conducted in June showed that 67 percent of Canadian parents believe that virtual learning will have an impact on their children’s future opportunities.

Her children are 11 and 14 years old and both are fully vaccinated. She says it has been particularly difficult to cope with since late December, when Quebec re-enforced the curfew (which was lifted on Monday), banned private gatherings between members of different families and switched to virtual learning.

Because many school boards in Quebec and Ontario declared a snowy day on January 17, Korakakis will return her children for personal instruction on Tuesday.

“We have some HEPA filters on school boards and in schools where my kids are. So that makes me feel very safe, actually,” Korakakis said, although she noted that not all schools Have these systems.

HEPA filtration is designed to improve air quality, but there is no clear consensus on their effectiveness. Canadian Public Health Agency say HEPA filters can be used as an “extra protection”.

Although Quebec continues to release data on positive COVID-19 cases in schools, publicly funded PCR testing once a reliable indicator of whether imperfect COVID-19 spread is currently reserved for “some high-priority clients” “. according to Quebec government website.

The lack of full case counting numbers “simply adds more fuel to an already blazing fire,” Korakakis said.

“Gate views moved”

Puneeta Chhitwal-Varma said when Ontario returns to classes in person this week, she will return her children, albeit reluctantly. Toronto’s mother says the Omicron wave has changed her outlook on school. (Submitted by Puneeta Varma)

Puneeta Chhitwal-Varma, a mother of two from Toronto, says she will add turmeric to soup tonight to boost immunity before sending her children to school tomorrow.

Having previously backed efforts to keep children in school, Chhitwal-Varma says the Omicron wave has changed her perspective. One of its main concerns is that in late December, Ontario announced that it would no longer publish public data on COVID-19 case numbers in schools.

“If we no longer have it as a reliable data point, which I fully understand, there must be another way” to determine the spread of COVID-19, she said.

The children of Chhitwal-Varma are 11 and 16 years old. Her youngest took a first dose in late November and a second dose last weekend. Her eldest daughter has also taken two doses.

But booster shots are only approved for Canadians 18 and older and the efficacy of both doses faded against the Omicron variant, with public health experts agreeing that a booster injection boosts immunity.

“The gateposts have been moved for my 16-year-old,” said Chhitwal-Varma, noting that the two doses can no longer afford her full coverage against the virus.

She says the most important things from now on are publicly accessible metrics to determine school safety and access to simultaneous learning for those who do not want to attend school in person.

“I do not want my political leaders to say things like how they are trying to empower us or [are] so proud of us. School support; support the system, invest in the system. “

“It just makes sense to bring our kids back”

Leila Coulter’s 10-year-old twin boys pack their lunch before going to school Monday in Thunder Bay, Ont. Coulter says she supports the return of her children, where she knows they will thrive mentally and academically. (Submitted by Leila Coulter)

In Thunder Bay, Leila Coulter says she has no reservations about sending her four 14- and 16-year-olds and 10-year-old twin boys back to school Monday.

According to a study Ordered for the Ontario Scientific Advisory Board for COVID-19, the Ontario government closed schools for longer than any other province for a total of 20 weeks from March 14, 2020 to May 15, 2021.

“This is really a big injury for the families as well as for the children themselves,” Coultersaid said.

As in Quebec, Ontario has limited PCR testing to some high-priority groups. And Canadian pediatricians have said that the Omicron variant does not appear to cause more serious illness in children compared to other variants, according to a recent article published in The Globe and Mail.

“It just makes sense to take our children back to school, where we know they will thrive and thrive developmentally, their health and well-being, academically all aspects that are important to us as parents. ,” she said.

“I just feel that those benefits outweigh the risks of the virus itself.”

‘This is the new normal’

Abiodun Oke says he looks forward to sending his three children to school this week in Winnipeg. He has thought about how schools that switch between virtual and personal delivery can affect their education. (CBC)

Winnipeg’s father, Abiodun Oke, said it was good to get his kids back to school. He has thought about how the pandemic will affect his children’s schooling and believes we will think about education differently in the future.

“As a parent, you think it will probably really affect their education” when schools switch between virtual and personal delivery, he said.

When Manitoba returned to private tutoring on Monday, students at more than 30 schools in Winnipeg took part in a rally to protest what they say is a lack of safeguards currently against the virus.

Their demands included the best masks offered by the province, access to quick tests and the ability for students to continue attending school virtually.

“I think there will be a lot of adjustment to realize that, yes, this is the new normal,” Oke said. He himself is a college instructor and said he looks forward to having fewer distractions as he learns his classes from home on Tuesday as his children, ages five, seven and nine, return to school.

“Parents want to be informed”

Stacey Rudderham, co-chair of Nova Scotia Parents for Public Education, has decided not to send her children back to school this week. (Stacey Rudderham)

A mother from Nova Scotia has decided not to send her children back to school today.

“After thinking about it a bit over the past week and also considering some of the changes that are being made to schools in Nova Scotia, we finally decided yesterday that we would not send our children,” Stacey said. Rudderham, mother of two from Fall River, NS

Her children have each received two injections, but are still not eligible for a booster. While the school once notified parents of possible exposure to COVID-19, the province said in late December that it would no longer track COVID-19 contacts in schools. Students who test positive on a quick test should notify their principals.

Rudderham is co-chair of Nova Scotia Parents for Public Education, a parent collective organized primarily through Facebook. On Monday, she heard from several parents whose children called asking for an early pick-up: the windows in some classrooms were open to compensate for poor ventilation and the children were very cold.

At the moment, its top priorities are for schools to bring in contact tracking and notifications of COVID-19 cases. She worries about children bringing the virus home to relatives who are elderly or immunocompromised.

“Parents want to be informed about what is happening to their children in their schools, what the risks may be for them and their families.”