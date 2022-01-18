Three U instructors file lawsuits for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate





A trio of instructors at the University of Winnipeg, who went on unpaid leave because of their vaccination status, are suing the school and the province over the COVID-19 vaccine policy they say is discriminatory and ‘insult’ them as unvaccinated people. A statement of claim filed in the Queen’s Court in Manitoba on January 10, 2022, appears to lead to the court the University of Winnipeg (U of W), along with the province and Dr. Brent Roussin, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer. . Manitoba Health and Seniors Care and the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration have also been named as defendants in this case. The claim said that the instructors of the University of Winnipeg, Renise Mlodzinski, Evan Maltman and Kyle Du Val, the plaintiffs in this case were placed on an involuntary leave of absence on September 7, 2021, after the university decided on its vaccination policy. The claim stated that the policy requires that anyone entering the interior of the campus be fully vaccinated, or declare that they are fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination by October 15, 2021, or be partially vaccinated and will be fully vaccinated and show evidence of vaccination by October. 15, 2021. The claim alleges that these instructors did not receive notice of the policy until 4 October. He said these instructors had “suffered extreme insults and malice by treating them as ‘unvaccinated'” and was calling on the court to declare that the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy was “out of the box, unreasonable and discriminatory”. “. He said these instructors have suffered injuries, including severe and permanent psychological, physical and emotional trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. “The actions of the defendants were malicious, oppressive, high-handed and would offend the court’s sense of justice,” the statement said. The claim seeks $ 1 million in statutory damages and an order declaring that defendants have violated plaintiffs’ rights, along with up to another $ 1 million in damages for “intentionally causing mental distress, assault, and assault.” In a written statement to CTV News, a U of W spokesman said the university and college are following public health guidelines which are based on the best scientific evidence. “Our vaccine mandate is part of our plan to provide a safe working and learning environment for faculty, staff and students,” the spokesman said in an email. “The lawsuit was misconceived and will be challenged accordingly.” A provincial spokesman said the province is unable to comment as the claim is before the courts, but said the province “takes into account the health and well-being of all Manitobans when drafting public health orders and relies on all Manitobans to do what is right.” right.” Leighton Gray, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the case, declined a request for comment from CTV News. None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been substantiated in court. As of Monday, no defense statement had been filed.

