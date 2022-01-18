International
Nursery dilemma: Private operators say ‘socialist takeover’ will drive most out of business
Nursery operators in Nova Scotia say the rush for $ 10 a day childcare in five years could end up leaving them out of business much faster than that.
The province has offered childcare operators three options under the new model, options that some say are not economically viable.
They also say it’s the kind of movement you would not expect in a democratic country.
“It’s a socialist takeover of businesses, mostly and mostly owned by women,” says Chris Morash, owner of the Beech Tree Academy in Beechville, NS.
“The government is presenting it as an opportunity for people to get $ 10 in daycare, but in the meantime, they have thrown the baby out with bath water.”
In a joint federal announcement last week, the province moved to cut childcare rates by 25 percent, an early move in a race to cut day care costs to $ 10 a day over the next five years .
It is historic. The impact will be felt for generations, Prime Minister Tim Houston said at the virtual event last week.
However, some Nova Scotia operators say they have been left behind in a hurry, being given a tight deadline to choose between three options: staying private, becoming unprofitable or opting in and losing their subsidies, which in will basically push them. out of business.
“They are giving us until March 18 to sign agreements that would basically give them full access to our private centers,” said Donna Buckland, owner and director of the Giant Steps Children’s Center. have always supported affordable child care.
The $ 10 day garden is something I have been looking forward to throughout my career. “Affordable and accessible childcare for this country is simply amazing and I think it is the direction we need to go, as well as a compensation package for early childhood educators.”
According to Buckland, several child care businesses in Nova Scotia were built over generations.
“Basically, what we’re telling our parents is that we just need more information and we need more time in order to make a decision that means we’re not going to close our doors. “Because the three options they have given us so far are not acceptable and many operators will close their doors if we do not see a change,” says Buckland.
Although the government inherited the deal from Rankin Liberals, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan says her department has negotiated with operators and will continue to do so.
“We want to see everyone involved in the future system we are building,” Druhan says. “There are many, many options available to them.”
In a series of meetings, including one on Sunday, about 200 operators say they are joining forces and will refuse to sign the agreement.
Acknowledging that the province has provided funding to operators to discuss the issue with lawyers, accountants and financial advisers, Buckland says the nationalization of the industry goes even further than socialism.
“When I emailed my accountant, he basically said, ‘I can not believe they are trying to do this. This is communism,'” Buckland said.
Sources
2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/daycare-dilemma-private-operators-say-socialist-takeover-will-drive-most-out-of-business-1.5743689
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022