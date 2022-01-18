Nursery dilemma: Private operators say ‘socialist takeover’ will drive most out of business

Nursery operators in Nova Scotia say the rush for $ 10 a day childcare in five years could end up leaving them out of business much faster than that.

The province has offered childcare operators three options under the new model, options that some say are not economically viable.

They also say it’s the kind of movement you would not expect in a democratic country.

“It’s a socialist takeover of businesses, mostly and mostly owned by women,” says Chris Morash, owner of the Beech Tree Academy in Beechville, NS.

“The government is presenting it as an opportunity for people to get $ 10 in daycare, but in the meantime, they have thrown the baby out with bath water.”

In a joint federal announcement last week, the province moved to cut childcare rates by 25 percent, an early move in a race to cut day care costs to $ 10 a day over the next five years .

It is historic. The impact will be felt for generations, Prime Minister Tim Houston said at the virtual event last week.

However, some Nova Scotia operators say they have been left behind in a hurry, being given a tight deadline to choose between three options: staying private, becoming unprofitable or opting in and losing their subsidies, which in will basically push them. out of business.

“They are giving us until March 18 to sign agreements that would basically give them full access to our private centers,” said Donna Buckland, owner and director of the Giant Steps Children’s Center. have always supported affordable child care.

The $ 10 day garden is something I have been looking forward to throughout my career. “Affordable and accessible childcare for this country is simply amazing and I think it is the direction we need to go, as well as a compensation package for early childhood educators.”

According to Buckland, several child care businesses in Nova Scotia were built over generations.

“Basically, what we’re telling our parents is that we just need more information and we need more time in order to make a decision that means we’re not going to close our doors. “Because the three options they have given us so far are not acceptable and many operators will close their doors if we do not see a change,” says Buckland.

Although the government inherited the deal from Rankin Liberals, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan says her department has negotiated with operators and will continue to do so.

“We want to see everyone involved in the future system we are building,” Druhan says. “There are many, many options available to them.”

In a series of meetings, including one on Sunday, about 200 operators say they are joining forces and will refuse to sign the agreement.

Acknowledging that the province has provided funding to operators to discuss the issue with lawyers, accountants and financial advisers, Buckland says the nationalization of the industry goes even further than socialism.

“When I emailed my accountant, he basically said, ‘I can not believe they are trying to do this. This is communism,'” Buckland said.