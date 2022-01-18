Saskatchewan Prime Minister vows to complete all-weather road connecting La Loche, Fort McMurray





Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe announced that the province will complete an all-weather route from La Loche to Fort McMurray. The road has nine miles left before completion, but to achieve this goal, Moe wrote a letter to Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, urging his government to make a similar commitment to complete the road on the Alberta side. Read more: Location chosen for the new elementary school in La Loche, Sask. Prime Minister Moe said this is another example that the province is making a strong commitment to the north. “A comprehensive road between these two northern communities will give employers access to a valuable workforce in northern Saskatchewan, providing lucrative employment and economic development opportunities for the people and communities of this region,” Moe said in a statement. . The story goes down the ad “We recognize the need for our governments to work together to complete this project to ensure that people in the north benefit from this vital economic and transport link.” The province said the road was initially announced as a project to commemorate the centennial of the two provinces in 2005, in which Saskatchewan exploded on Highway 956, part of the project, in 2007 and completed 44 of the 53 miles in total in 2008. Trends Reality check: Can Omicron mail be spread from Canada to China?

Jordan Cahmyer, the star of ’16 and Pregnant ‘, has died at the age of 26 “There is real economic optimism in our northern communities and the transportation system is a vital part of it from resources related to mining, forestry, tourism, fisheries and other employment and development opportunities,” said Highway Minister Fred Bradshaw. Read more: Saskatchewan Official Opposition Calls on Provincial Government to Improve Northern Highways La Loche Mayor Georgina Jolibois said an all-season road is much needed for residents traveling in both directions. Jolibois said this project has been a request from La Loche and surrounding communities for the past four decades. “Residents of the community have asked for this and it has not been done,” she said. “If we do not see a clear plan from Alberta, people will believe. At the moment, this is a wish for us. “ Alberta has not yet begun construction of its section of road. The story goes down the ad The Saskatchewan government has said prefabrication work on the remaining nine miles near Lake Garson to the Alberta border will begin this year and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.















La Loche still needs help with recovery, says Mayor Georgina Jolibois





La Loche still needs help with recovery, says Mayor Georgina Jolibois 22 January 2021

