The missing Eastway Tank manager said his daughter was all his own
Russell McLellan simply grew up with Tom Burant and his family.
“He is my unofficial adopted grandson,” Burant told CBC News.
Burant’s nephew’s best friend, McLellan became a “bigger than life” in his lifetime.
McLellan, 43, was the factory manager at Eastway Tank. He is one of five missing employees who are presumed dead following an explosion at the Merivale Road Company site last week. A sixth employee was taken to hospital after the blast, where he sustained injuries received. One-seventh remains in hospital at the Sunnybrook Center for Health Sciences in Toronto.
On Thursday, when the news of the explosion and fire on Merivale Street was published, Burant almost jokingly sent a message to his friend: “Hey are you guys?”
“He never responded,” Burant said. “We just assumed he was busy with the evacuation and everything.”
Then time passed and no one had heard of the “gentle giant”. He started diving for Burant and others that he had a problem.
“I was in shock,” he said. “If I am honest, I am still in denial.”
Recovery efforts will continue this week
A host of agencies are now investigating the fatal explosion. Ottawa police said Sunday that the human remains of four people had been found by officials, but those bodies have not yet been exhumed from the still volatile fire site, or have not been positively identified. Recovery efforts are expected to continue this week.
In his heart of hearts, Burant hopes that everything is somehow, despite the odds, just a nightmare and his friend shows up at the lake this weekend.
“We all know it’s true and we are all devastated.” That little bit of prolonged hope helps to make it easier.
“Russ was a gentle giant,” Burant said. “Russ was the guy who was always modest and in the background and the only time you really knew he was there was if you needed something, or you needed help with something, or you just wanted to shoot someone, Russ was there. “
He was one of the hardest working people Burant had ever known. They fished together, hunted together, rode on ATVs together.
The girl was his ‘reason’
The Burants own property in a “small lake in the valley,” where McLellan had a trailer. He was there almost every weekend with his 15-year-old daughter “raison d’tre”.
There was nothing and no one more important to him, Burant said. “She was his reason for living.”
The girl and his wife are now oppressed, Burant said.
Even the kids at the lake loved it. He carried with him a “big bag of candy” which he happily distributed to the children, filling them with sugar.
He, too, was proud and satisfied with his work as a customer service representative and as a store manager.
“He just liked it,” Burant said. “He loved the guy he worked for, he loved Neil, the owner of Eastway. He just loved him, he found him very interesting and challenging.”
There has never been a boring moment and there has always been a new problem to solve.
“He was involved in the day-to-day treatment of clients,” Burant said. “He wanted this because he was a popular person. Everyone who dealt with Russ was very happy and glad to know him.”
I just want to ‘bring it home’
Burant does not know what happened Thursday afternoon as witnesses reported hearing what looked like an earthquake and repeated noises before the high flames were spotted.
“All I know is that Russ never expressed any fears, any fears about any kind of risk at work. Yes, they were in an industry that was dealing with some volatile things, but I never heard him say, ‘I’m i worried about it ‘. ” tha Burant.
McLellan’s daughter and wife are struggling to sleep while waiting for officials to find his body in order to have a closed look, even if it means eliminating the hope that is making him patient now.
“We are all sitting on pins and needles, we would all like to know,” he said. “We would just like to find Russ and bring him home.”
