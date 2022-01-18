Indonesian startups attract international investors to Expo 2020 Dubai





After years of World Expo stories exposing the latest innovations and showcasing the country’s 192 pavilions, Expo 2020 Dubai is a promising platform for Indonesian startups to engage with international audiences.

Semuel Pangerapan, Director General of Informatics Applications of the Ministry of Communications and Informatics Indonesia said, “As one of the largest and fastest growing digital economies, we are committed to promoting the world ‘s most prosperous Indonesian startups. Our participation in Expo 2020 aims to cultivate the country’ s digital ecosystem through wide access to market and strong capital opportunities offered. to multilateral startup segments. “ During the Indonesia Insight Market Startup workshop at January 2, joined Samuel Italo Gani, Venture Partner and East Ventures; Adrian Gilrandy, CEO and Founder of Praktis; and Williem, CTO and Founder of Verihubs, to discuss the future of of Indonesia digital economy, providing participants with practical decision-making solutions. Currently, approx 73.7% of the Indonesian population has adopted the internet with 21 million new digital consumers at the start of the pandemic, of whom 72% came from non-metro areas. This indicates a high growth penetration rate across the country. The fertile situation leads Indonesia to successfully expand its digital economy, making it one of the countries with the highest growth of startups in 2021. of Indonesia the digital economy is projected to pass $ 130 billion until 2025. Business matches between international toilets and Indonesian startups The virtual one-on-one matchmaking session is on January 3, has facilitated over 30 foreign venture capital firms to exchange information directly with 30 curated Indonesian developing startups. The session was conducted using an automated platform-based matchmaking system. One of the cured startups is Gajiku, a technology platform that seeks to financially empower the masses. They do this by joining employers to offer advance pay options to their employees. This enables employees to cover emergency or one-time expenses incurred by cash flow issues, thus avoiding the high fees typically charged by predatory lenders. “The opportunity to connect with a global audience at Expo 2020 has had a tremendous impact on our business. By facilitating a personalized networking session with reputable companies, the program has supported emerging startups to grow and contribute. in building an inclusive digital economy in Indonesia“, He said Sherman Tanuwidjaja, CEO and Co-Founder of Gajiku. Indonesia Startup Market Insight Seminar and Virtual Matchmaking session are the culmination of JEJALA ID’s four-month events, beginning with road shows before the events in Japan, Singapore, East Europe, and US. This shows the government’s commitment to empowering startups in the early stages on the global stage. More information about the JEJALA ID series of activities and curated Indonesian startups at Expo 2020, visit jejala.id or contact [email protected] *** About the Ministry of Communications and Informatics The Ministry of Communications and Informatics is the official government agency of Indonesia in charge of formulating and implementing national policies in communication and informatics. He is also responsible for accelerating the dissemination of information technology and digital infrastructure, so that the public has efficient access to up-to-date telecommunications networks and the Internet. For more information, visit www.kominfo.go.id. SOURCE Ministry of Communications and Informatics Republic of Indonesia

