Driven by online and international sales, Cosnova achieves record results





Online and international sales were the main drivers of growth that led to these record results. Cosnova Beautys e-commerce business has grown by more than 50% in 2021 compared to last year and by more than 130% compared to 2019. According to the family-owned company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, online sales now account for approximately one-tenth of global net sales. In addition, Cosnova Beauty performed very well international markets. Sales increased by 40% in the United States and by 22% in China. In the US and China in particular, the strategy to focus more on online commerce and B2C business with e-commerce partners has been very successful. the company said in a statement. The company also achieved very good results in Western Europe where sales increased by 25%, but the most impressive results were recorded in the Middle East and North Africa region with an increase of over 50%. Cosnova remains fully on the road to success, despite the tense global situation in another challenging year – so we are very pleased with this result, commented Mathias Delor, Managing Director and COO of Cosnova GmbH. Narrow globes of global supply also posed a major hurdle for us and we are aware that we can not keep our customers completely satisfied here. However, we are proud that the internationalization and digitalization we have done before have contributed to this impressive result, as well as the continued fulfillment of our promise to deliver the highest quality at the highest price. In the jubilee year 2022, we will continue to further expand our market position. Increasing digital presence Last year, the global beauty player focused on expanding its e-commerce business. The goal was to implement a collaborative platform called ‘Connected Beauty’ to connect retailers, brands and consumers in a new way. We are very proud to have completely renovated our online infrastructure in 2021 and created an innovative platform of the ‘Beauty Connected’ brand experience, which includes engagement, marketing, service, marketing and branding websites. said Dirk Lauber, Digital Chief of Cosnova. Cosnova also invested heavily in digital marketing by expanding its social media presence on channels like Instagram and TikTok. Social commerce, direct shopping events and augmented reality tools are on the digital agenda for 2022, with a strong focus on influential marketing and content production. These are strategically important topics for us because our marketing distribution channels are almost exclusively digital and we want to take into account the requirements of platforms, trends and developments, said Thorsten Mhl, who, as Director of Digital Marketing, has been instrumental in shaping the digital transformation in Cosnova since April 2021. Portfolio diversification Another key element of the company’s growth strategy is expanding and diversifying its portfolio. In addition to the core businesses Essence and Catrice, Cosnova will continue to focus on the steady growth of its newest brands such as LOV or LaManufacture under the umbrella of NextGen Beauty GmbH, a sister company of Cosnova GmbH. The incubator is also working to create the new Zeena brand in emerging markets this year. The goal is to offer consumers in these decorative cosmetics markets that meet Cosnova’s quality standards outside of traditional distribution channels.

