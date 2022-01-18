2 Indians among 3 killed in terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi – Top International News





Shares and shares of the future mixed while US markets remain closed Stocks were mixed on Monday as traders looked at quarterly results along with bond yields to set the market moving. The European Stoxx Index and futures contracts in the US rose as Asian markets consolidated. US stocks and bonds closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day. The SGX NIFTY is currently trading at 18,325.50, up 17 points. Stoxx Europe up 0.68%

Dow Jones Futures up 0.12%

NASDAQ has fallen by 0.14% 2 Indians among 3 killed in terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi Iran-backed Houthis have launched an attack on the richest emirate in the United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi. The attack targeted Abu Dhabi’s main international airport and set fire to fuel tankers. Three people were killed in the fire at the fuel tank near the storage facilities of the state oil group Adnoc. It has not yet been identified whether Adnoc storage objects have been affected in any way. China lowers interest rates while other countries pledge to rise The People’s Bank of China said it was forced to lower its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years because of the Omicron variant. The economy lost momentum due to a decline in property (the Evergrande affair) and repeated outbreaks of the virus. While inflation is a major concern in the US and Europe, China’s relatively stable prices have given policymakers room to focus on boosting growth. Chinese President Xi calls for reduction of global supply chain risks Addressing the World Economic Forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on countries to secure global supply chains to prevent the onslaught of inflation that will hit 2022. He said various risks need to be addressed to ensure a sustainable recovery of the world economy. As we know, the global supply chain crisis has caused supply shortages pushing inflation around the world. We will indeed have great inflationary pressure if the problems are not fixed this year. Although maintaining a friendly face, Xi threatened other nations with “Catastrophic Consequences” if he confronted China in the wrong way. Not so friendly! Unilever will offer new deal for GSK-Pfizer unit Consumer goods company Unilever said Monday it is still planning an agreement to form a consumer healthcare unit jointly owned with pharmaceutical groups GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer. Over the weekend, the GSK group said it had turned down three offers from Unilever for GSK Consumer Healthcare. GSK is a large company behind brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste, the Emergen-C vitamin supplement and the Panadol sedative. Our favorite Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is a subsidiary of the British company, Unilever. Spain will regulate the advertising of crypto assets Spain said Monday it has decided to regulate the advertising of crypto assets, as regulators fear it could become a threat to the financial system if not monitored. This will be achieved by controlling massive cryptocurrency campaigns and raising awareness of investors about the risks. Advertisers and companies trading crypto assets will need to notify the CNMV Supervisor at least 10 days in advance of the campaign. The Indian government is expected to announce crypto regulations in the coming months. Development of Thai Gulf Energy and Binance to create a crypto exchange The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanger – Thailand’s Binance and Gulf Energy Development announced on Monday its plans to set up a cryptocurrency exchange and similar businesses in Thailand. Gulf Energy Development said the country is currently experiencing rapid growth in digital asset infrastructure. It is very interesting to see that crypto regulations are growing on the one hand and the crypto world is booming at the same time.

