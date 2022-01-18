China forced 2,500 fugitives to return from abroad during the pandemic, the report reveals China

According to a new report, Chinese authorities captured more than 2,500 fugitives from abroad and returned them to China during the pandemic, under a program that uses methods ranging from family intimidation to state-sanctioned abduction.

The human rights group Safeguard Defenders estimates in its report published on Tuesday that ongoing repatriations now number more than 10,000 since Beijing launched Operation Fox Hunt in 2014, followed by Sky Net in 2015.

During the pandemic, at least 1,421 people returned to China in 2020 and 1,114 in 2021, based on government figures, despite international blockades and travel restrictions. The figures include only those caught for alleged economic crimes or crimes related to their official duties.

In December 2021, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection (CCDI) described the functioning of the years as fruitful.

In 2018 Sky Net came under the control of the newly formed non-judicial body, the National Oversight Commission. In February 2021 the commission restart the program, extending it to fugitives in the areas of political and legal affairs and civil affairs. Human rights groups believe activists and dissidents are now often targeted, including Uighurs and Hong Kongers living abroad. In July, the Uighur Human Rights Project documented 395 cases of Uighurs deported, extradited, or returned to China.

Ever since Xi Jinping came to power, the Chinese government has intensified its crackdown on civil society, said US-based human rights activist Teng Biao. They have targeted lawyers and dissidents, bloggers, journalists, Tibetans, Uighurs, Hong Kongists, everything in civil society.

Methods of forcing someone to return to China, outside of formal bilateral extradition and deportation agreements, can range from refusing to renew a passport to misusing Interpol’s red notice system for issuing international arrest warrants, it said. in the report. They also include curfews and intimidation of target family members in China, and personal threats from Chinese agents operating in foreign lands. At the far end of the scale are acts that the Safeguard Defenders called state-sanctioned kidnappings, but which Beijing calls irregular methods. These sometimes included covert operations involving host country forces, the report said, or tricking the target into going to a third country where they could be extradited.

Safeguard Defenders drafted 80 cases of attempted capture, of which it said about half were successful. He identified targets in dozens of countries, including the US, UK and Australia.

Cases of family intimidation have been widely reported among the Uighur diaspora, especially those politically active outside China, lobbying for international action on human rights violations taking place in Xinjiang.

Reports in 2021 revealed that Mihray Erkin, a young Uighur woman, was believed to have died in custody in Xinjiang in 2020. Erkin had worked in Japan as a scientific researcher until he returned to Xinjiang in 2019, ostensibly after his parents she was pressured to call home. Also last year, 19-year-old Wang Jingyu, a permanent resident in the US, who was wanted in China for online comments after he criticized the government on Weibo, he claimed his parents had been harassed and repeatedly detained in an attempt to turn him around.

Teng said he had encountered many instances of family intimidation, including the imprisonment of family members in China to put pressure on overseas targets.

Sometimes they were arbitrarily arrested or detained, followed by secret police, interrogated, sometimes forced to make a video call with their wife or husband or children living abroad, he told the Guardian.

Because it is a totalitarian system, the government has no legal power but power that is above the law and they can force a company or work unit to fire anyone they want.

Chinese authorities have publicly praised the program, with a 2015 announcement by CCDI claiming that more than 70 working groups had been sent to 90 countries and regions, with special operations fully supported by overseas law enforcement agencies, embassies and Chinese consulates abroad and police. liaison officers.

Safeguard Defenders called on world governments to end extradition treaties with China and to evaluate and conclude any bilateral judicial cooperation agreements with the NSC.

While there are legitimate reasons for engaging, albeit cautiously, in international judicial cooperation with Beijing, China’s violations of the judicial sovereignty of other nations and the breaking of customs in international judicial cooperation undermine the confidence required to enter into such cooperation or to continue existing co-operation, he said.

Yaqiu Wang, a Chinese researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the host countries should be careful about extraditions requested by China.

They should ensure that individuals residing in their countries requested by the Chinese government have adequate protection and investigate possible harassment and other abuses by Chinese officials or their agents against these individuals or their family members, he said. she.

Authorities should also provide them with the appropriate opportunity to oppose extradition and not return anyone to China if they are likely to face persecution, torture or ill-treatment there.

China has always denied that its actions are kidnappings, or that it violates foreign and international laws.

In the process of conducting its international operations against corruption, China has always strictly adhered to the domestic laws of the target countries, international law and international judicial and law enforcement practices, CCDI said in a November 2020 state media report. .