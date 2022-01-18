Alberta justice minister fined for confused driving, calls police chief for ticket

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu was fined for the confused direction and called the Edmonton police chief to discuss the ticket, CBC News has learned.

Madu withdrew on March 10, 2021 and was fined $ 300 after being on his cell phone in a school district, according to the ticket, which he received from CBC News.

Shortly afterwards, the minister called Dale McFee, the city police chief, and discussed the violation with him.

“Minister Madu contacted me over the phone about a ticket. But just to be very, very clear, he never asked to get out of the ticket,” McFee told CBC News in December, adding that he did not know exactly what it was. on the ticket.

“Everyone has to make their own decisions.”

Madu, who is the Conservative MLA for Edmonton-South West, paid the ticket before the end of that week, according to court records.

The chief said that during the call, Madu, who is colored, expressed concern about people of color being detained by police and, separately, political tension with the Lethbridge Police Service. At the time, the provincial government was preparing to intervene following reports of illegal surveillance and database searches conducted by Lethbridge’s MLA NDP Shannon Phillips officers during her time as environment minister.

The Minister confirmed these details.

“The officer indicated that he had observed me driving while distracted, claiming I was on my phone. I disagreed, saying I was not on my phone as it was in an inside pocket,” Madu said in a statement. issued 12 hours after. CBCNews asked for comment.

“Because of the timing of the incident, I wanted to make sure I was not illegally monitored following the controversy over the Lethbridge Police Service. I also raised concerns about the profile of racial minorities that was in the media at the time.

“Chief McFee assured me it was not like that at all, and I accepted it in his speech.”

Shortly before the ticket was issued, Madu had warned the Lethbridge police chief form or face government intervention . A public investigation into the police force is ongoing this year, conducted by the Law Enforcement Review Board.

The minister says he did not ask for the ticket to be canceled at any point during his phone call with McFee.

“I’m sorry to raise this issue with Chief McFee,” he said in a statement.

CBC News filed a request for recordings regarding the breach using the Freedom of Information laws, but the Edmonton Police Department said it would not confirm or deny the existence of any recordings because the case involved personal information about a third party.

‘Completely inappropriate’

A political scientist says the phone call to the boss was wrong regardless of the minister’s intent.

“It’s totally inappropriate for him to get involved in this issue,” said Lori Williams, an associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal University in Calgary.

“It does not seem to be a general concern or support or promotion of justice and equitable enforcement. It seems to be personal.

“I think it is very important for the government to reinforce the importance of that division between the government and the administration of justice in the province,” she said.

Alberta’s opposition NDP issued a statement Monday afternoon urging Madu to resign.

“It is completely unacceptable for the attorney general to engage with the high law enforcement forces in connection with a sentence imposed on him,” IrfanSabir, the party’s justice critic, said in a statement.

Madu has been justice minister and attorney general for Alberta since August 2020.