Doctors say claim that China’s first Omicron case came from Canada is not based on science

Doctors say a claim by Beijing that China’s first Omicron case could be linked to mail received from Toronto should be treated with deep skepticism.

Chinese health authorities said earlier Monday that a case of Omicron in Beijing may have been spread by a package received from Canada. They urged citizens to stop ordering packages from abroad as the opening of the Winter Olympics approaches.

“It seems to me that this is, say, an extraordinary sight,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told a news conference Monday.

“Of course [it’s] not in line with what we have done both internationally and domestically. “

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said health officials “could not rule out the possibility” that the patient had been infected by goods from carrying the virus overseas.

The center claims that the package in question was shipped across the US before arriving in Hong Kong and then its final destination in Beijing.

But medical experts say the theory that such a shipment could spread the virus contradicts what recent studies say about COVID-19’s ability to survive on the surface.

“I do not think any of this is based on science,” said Dr. Anna Banerji, an associate professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

She said the Omicron variant in the air “would never survive” in a rolled-up wrapper around the world.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the virus is transmitted mainly through the air.

“While mail may be contaminated, the risk of infection with COVID-19 when handled by mail or cardboard packages, including international mail, is extremely low,” an email said in a statement.

“We know that the virus is most often transmitted when people are in close contact with others who are infected with the virus (whether with or without symptoms).

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says studies show an “inability to detect persistent virus within minutes to hours” on porous, paper-like surfaces.

An April 2020 study published in The Lancet magazine concluded that “no infectious virus could be recovered from printing and tissue paper after a three-hour incubation.”

Epidemiologist Dr. Donald Vinh, a professor in the department of medicine at McGill University, said the chance of such a package infecting someone is “very, very low”.

“Is it plausible or probable or probable that this happened? And the answer is no,” he said.

The Olympics are approaching

China’s claims as it tries to crack down on cases ahead of the Winter Games, which open in Beijing on February 4.

The Chinese government has introduced strict pandemic control measures including frequent blockages, universal camouflage and mass testing in an effort to bring new broadcasts to zero. On Monday, the country announced it would not sell Olympic tickets to the general public due to concerns about the virus.

Colin Robertson, a former Canadian diplomat and now vice president and associate at the Canadian Institute of Global Affairs, said he thinks China is preparing an excuse in case there is an explosion during the Olympics.

“If things were going to go wrong, then they can suggest that this came from outside and not from inside China, because they have made every effort to control, taking a zero-tolerance approach, completely closing the cities so far, ” he said.

Guy St-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said he expects to see more fingers if there will be explosions during the Olympics.

“It’s easy for China to blame Canada as there is no way to investigate the matter to say if it is true and if so, did the amount of virus really pose a threat?” he said.

“As China has more and more difficulties with its zero-COVID policy, it will blame foreigners for its plight.”

Workers wearing face masks to help protect themselves from the coronavirus placed a decoration for the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday, January 16, 2022. (Andy Wong / AP)

The Canadian plot’s claim comes at a time of heightened tensions between Ottawa and Beijing after Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were jailed in China for nearly three years, a notable act of revenge for the RCMP’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. with an extradition order from the US. .

Late last month, China’s foreign ministry warned that Beijing’s relations with Canada were “at a crossroads.”

Robertson said he thinks the Chinese government would like to reopen relations.

“But they have to do with public opinion in the case of Canada and most Western countries, which has shifted dramatically over the last two years and is now very skeptical of the Chinese, especially about its human rights history.” he said.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole called the news from China “comical.”

“Stories like this remind us that since the beginning of the pandemic, some of the news and reports from China could not be trusted,” he said.