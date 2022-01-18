Poroshenko, Former President, Return to Ukraine, Roiling Policy

Mr Poroshenko maintains a foothold in Ukrainian nationalist politics, especially in the western regions of the country, which want closer ties with Europe. He clashed with Mr. Zelensky on the direction of Ukraine’s future and has criticized him for what he claims is paving the way in peace negotiations with Russia to resolve the war in eastern Ukraine.

His appearance in the capital where he once ruled comes after a week of largely futile negotiations between Russia and the West to seek a solution to tense Eastern European security disputes, leading to new fears that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia may soon order a military offensive.

In an interview before his return to Ukraine, Mr. Poroshenko said his arrest could help Mr. Zelensky to sideline a rival, but that political instability would play into Mr. Putin’s hands.

He wants to undermine stability in Ukraine, Mr Poroshenko told Mr Putin. He analyzes two versions: One version is a military aggression across the Ukrainian-Russian or Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The second is simply to undermine stability within Ukraine, and thus simply to prevent Ukraine from our future membership in NATO and the EU.

In Kiev, opinions changed whether the threat of an arrest was just another maneuver in the typical Byzantine policy of Ukraine in the country, or something more ominous in relation to the Russian threat. Surveys have consistently shown that Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Poroshenko are the most famous Ukrainian politicians.

Some analysts suggested that Mr. Zelensky could use the distraction of the Russian military uprising on the Ukrainian border to repel an opponent, or that he hoped to suppress possible opposition protests if forced to make unpopular concessions to Moscow to avert an invasion.

Maybe he thinks that with the forces on the border, Ukrainians will not protest against the arrest of the opposition leader, said Volodymyr Yermolenko, editor-in-chief of Ukraine World, a magazine covering politics. If so, he said, it is a dangerous move.