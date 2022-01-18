The Canadian Post is unlikely to be the source of Beijing Omicron: experts

After the Beijing city announced the first reported case of the Omicron variant, Chinese officials claimed the virus may have traveled to the city through a post from Canada that experts say is not being added.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, calls the charge highly unlikely.

You will have to have the virus in an object, it will have to survive during all that transportation and all those circumstances, said Dr. Sharma for CTV News Channels Power Play. It would be very unlikely that this could ever transmit COVID-19.

“I think we know where the science is in terms of the main mode of transmission,” he said. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief of Public Health at the Canadian Public Health Agency, in Power Play.

Of course, experience in Canada, and I think all over the world, has shown that the main mode of transmission is really through the air as opposed to a transfer from inanimate surfaces.

In a Monday post, Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) said the city reported a case of COVID-19 variant on Saturday to a 26-year-old woman. After conducting contact tracking, officials said the woman did not travel outside the capital and had not come in contact with anyone else with the virus.

However, the Beijing CDC says it examined the woman’s mail, which included a letter sent Jan. 7 from Canada, arriving in Beijing three days later via the United States and Hong Kong.

Officials claim that part of the mail had traces of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This includes samples taken from the paper inside the envelope, although the woman said she had only touched the outer surface of the packaging.

“The possibility of contracting the virus through foreign articles cannot be ruled out,” the Beijing CDC said in a translated news release.

“That does not sound credible at all,” said Dr. Colin Furness, an expert in infectious disease epidemiology from the University of Toronto, sent an email to CTVNews.ca, noting that superficial transmission of COVID-19 via international mail is highly unlikely, as the virus is unlikely to survive. in transit.

“COVID ‘s ability to survive on paper depends in part on the severity of the paper, but it is unlikely to continue in an active state for more than a day or two,” Furness said. High friction with other documents in a mailbox makes survival even a day. seems impossible.

The epidemiologist of the University of Saskatchewan, Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, also calls the allegations “surprising”.

“I would ask if the ‘officials’ who claimed this have ruled out all other more credible exposures to Omicron. Are these supposedly isolated and tested viral particles applicable? Is there any independent verification?” said Muhajarine in an email to CTVNews.ca.

“For this claim to hold any credibility, so many extraordinary things have to be listed.”

The Beijing CDC is encouraging residents to wear gloves when handling packages, disinfect the packaging with alcohol and avoid buying goods from abroad if possible.

However, Muhajarine says reports of COVID-19 transmission across surfaces are “extremely rare”.

“We now know that this virus is more easily transmitted through the air through aerosolized vehicles. Even then, it is likely that Omicron will not maintain its resistance to infection a few days after it is released into the air,” he said.

Asked about the allegations by Chinese officials, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the allegations “are certainly not in line with what we have done both internationally and domestically”.

“I would say that experts can tell us what to think,” he told French reporters on Monday. “I definitely have my opinion. But for an opinion to be useful and credible, we need more information and I think the experts need to talk.”

Conservative leader Erin OToole called the reports comical.

Obviously we were very concerned with the variants within the pandemic, variants that have come from outside Canada, but which we have to deal with here. Stories like this remind us that since the beginning of the pandemic, some of the news and reports outside China could not be trusted, he said at a news conference Monday.

The only case reported in Beijing has been identified at the worst possible time for the city, as it prepares to host thousands of athletes for the Olympics – including from places where Omicron is raging.

Furness also notes that geopolitics may be part of the reason why Chinese authorities are pointing the finger at Canada.

“Sino-Canadian relations are in a bad state and China may be very keen to refute allegations that it has infected the world with these kinds of narratives,” he said.

The first known case of COVID-19 was identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

With files from the Associated Press.