Rescue workers seek survivors of deadly earthquake in Afghanistan | tidings





At least 26 people have been killed and hundreds of homes damaged after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Badghis province.

Rescue workers are searching for survivors after an earthquake in a remote western region of Afghanistan killing at least 26 people and damaging hundreds of homes, officials said. A shallow 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook Badghis province on Monday, destroying hundreds of homes, mostly in the rural district of Kadis, which is not easily accessible by road. The quake caused massive damage to homes, with about 700 to 1,000 injured, Badghis provincial spokesman Baz Mohammad Sarwary said in a video message. There is a possibility that the victims will grow. Images circulated on social media showed residents, including children, searching through the rubble of collapsed homes for items and essentials. Taliban government spokesman Inamullah Samangani said rescue workers were helping to find the survivors and transfer the injured to local hospitals. A Taliban team was in the area assisting with the relief work. Some of the victims, including women and children, died when the roofs of their homes collapsed, officials said. The quake also damaged residents of Muqr district, but details, including casualties, are not yet available. The epicenter The quake’s epicenter was near Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis, less than 100 km (62 miles) from the Turkmen border, according to the United States Geological Survey. Afghanistan is already in control of a humanitarian disaster, exacerbated by Western countries freezing international aid and access to assets held abroad following the takeover of the country by the Taliban in August. The United Nations has said it needs $ 5 billion in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and offer the devastated nation a future after 40 years of war and occupation. A devastating drought has complicated the crisis, with Cadiz hitting one of the worst-hit areas. Afghanistan is often hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the intersection of Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Even weak earthquakes can cause significant damage to poorly constructed homes and buildings in the impoverished country. In 2015, nearly 280 people were killed when a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck South Asia, with most of the deaths in Pakistan. In that disaster, 12 young Afghan girls were crushed to death in a riot as they tried to flee their shaky school building.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/18/rescue-workers-search-for-survivors-after-deadly-afghanistan-quak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos