China demands caution in opening mail abroad after Omicron case

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) – China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from outside, as authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant found in Beijing may have arrived through a package from Canada. Authorities pledged to increase disinfection of mail abroad and are insisting that postal staff handling it be fully vaccinated. Precautions come less than three weeks before the capital opens the Winter Olympics and as several cities work to eliminate new outbreaks of coronavirus infections. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “Minimize overseas purchases of goods or receiving mail from abroad,” state broadcaster CCTV said late Monday in a social media post. “Be sure to protect yourself during hand-to-hand delivery and wear masks and gloves; try to open the package outside.” Health officials said the person found infected with the Omicron variant opened a package from Canada that had been shipped through the United States and Hong Kong, and transmission through the package “could not be ruled out.” Read more The case stressed the importance of “personal protection”, CCTV said. Similar suggestions on how to handle parcels, not just those from abroad, were made by the National Health Commission on its official WeChat account and reposted by authorities in Shanghai and Nanjing cities. China has been outspoken in claiming that COVID-19 could be transmitted through cold-chain imports such as frozen meat and fish, even though the World Health Organization has downplayed the risk and pushed a story through state media that the virus existed abroad. before being unveiled in late 2019 in central Wuhan city. Read more American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last year that the relative risk of coronavirus infections through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects is considered low. In recent weeks, China has been battling a resurgence of cases in several cities, some of them of the highly transmitted Omicron variant. On Tuesday, she reported 127 new local cases with confirmed symptoms. Read more The State Post Bureau issued a notice Monday stating that international mail should be disinfected once it arrives in China and employees who process and ship international mail should have received the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster. China Post also reminds overseas mail recipients to disinfect content “in a timely manner” with stickers attached to the package. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Additional reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Newsroom in Shanghai; Editing by Brenda Goh, Robert Birsel and Raissa Kasolowsky Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

