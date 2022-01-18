Highlights from International Signing Day

With the international signing day behind us, what were some of the highlights for the Pittsburgh Pirates during January 15th?

January 15 marked the deadline to finalize international agreements with amateur prospects. The Pittsburgh Pirates had one of the highest international groups to spend on international prospects and made good use of their funds. They reached the net some great young players, further filling the system with very talented players.

Two of the best prospects they signed were midfielder Yordany De Los Santos and outside player Tony Blanco Jr. Blanco Jr. ranks as the 11th best international prospect for MLB Pipeline going nowadays. The outside shooter is best known for his tremendous power potential. He was built as the incredible Hulk, weighing 6’6.25 pounds at just 16 years old. For reference, this is what Giancarlo Stanton currently ranks as well as weighing in at 6’5, 205 LBS when he was around the age of Blanco Jr.

Some are already designing a guy with 40-homer potential with his massive build. FanGraphs sees it eventually growing in power with 60 games and 70 game power. In terms of its size, it moves quite well, similar to a new Stanton or Aaron Judge currently. He also has a wing ball, but like most of his size at such a young age, the outdoor field may not be his long-term home. Once completed, he can become a 1B / LF / DH player. Regardless of where it ends up, Blanco Jr. may have the greatest potential for power among candidates not called Oneil Cruz or potentially even Henry Davis in the Pirate system. Blanco Jr. won a $ 900,000 signing bonus.

Jordan De Los Santos was ranked right after Blanco Jr. at 12. A strong striker, De Los Santos brings both the above-predicted strike tool as well as the electric vehicle. At 16, he already stands at 6’1. 170 LBS is a bit light, but it is likely to fill more muscle as it grows. For now, he is a hindrance in trade. He has the instincts to play long-term, though at speeds just below average and will likely slow down more as he gets older and adds mass, the third basis may be his long-term home. But he will probably not leave the position until he is forced to do so or show that he can not play the position effectively enough.

De Los Santos’ projectable frame and his profile plus striker gave him the most important signing bonus given by the Pirates. The domestic player signed for $ 1.2 million and he gives the Pirates another talented player aged 18 and under, along with Blanco Jr. and many others in the system.

De Los Santos and Blanco Jr. were the biggest catches of the day for Pirates, but not the only catches. The third biggest signing bonus the team gave was right-back Patterson Rosa. Rosa stands at 6’2,180 and has shown athleticism and the things she projects as the starting ball. He is already hitting the mid-90s with his fast ball with some excellent secondary offers.

The fourth highest bonus from the Pirates was awarded to Hung-Leng Chang. A right-winger from Taiwan signed for $ 500,000. According to Chang, he throws six different fields. He is already reaching about 94 MPH with his fast four-layer ball. He also throws in a shift that comes in the low 80s and a turnaround that on average is around the mid 70s. Although he will also throw a cutter, he added to his repertoire in 2020, as well as a divider and slider. The last Taiwanese pitcher the Pirates signed was Po-Yu Chen. The 20-year-old right-hander could be one of the most interesting signatures from Pirates, given his six-point repertoire and age.

The Pirates signed another new player in Eduardo Oviedo for a contract of 450 thousand dollars. At 17, Oviedo ranks at 5’11, 152 LBS. While he is on the light side now, he needs to supplement to add more power and strength as he ages. Oviedo projects as an athletic center-back to stay there for a long time, even after growing more.

Pirates already signed an experienced professional player, the first base Carlos Triado. He played in 33 games taking 100 appearances on the plate with Pioneer League Rocky Mountain Vibes, fighting for a .253 / .320 / .429 with a 0.330 wOBA. Overall, this is a pretty good production considering that this was his 16-year-old season that made him about 6-8 years younger than the average player. He already stands at a strong 6’1, 187 LBS and brings more power potential to the Pirates. This year, he was on pace for 26 home runs on a 650-plate view stretch and had a strong isolation rate of 0.176.

The oldest player Pirates signed was Alexis Torres. The right-hand man is 18 years old and has passed the previous international signing deadlines. Coming in at 6’1, 153, Torres has shown remarkable strides in development over the past year and average in the high ’80s to’ 90s with his fast ball. He may not be the hottest signing of the day, but he is a young winger who tends to grow at least.

The Pirates signing with two of the top 15 international prospects is worth it in itself, and they were the only team to do so this year. Not to mention that they took a handful of other high-ceilinged prospects alongside De Los Santos and Blanco Jr., making this period of international signing for the Pirates a powerful period.