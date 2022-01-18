Sindhu looks set to end the title drought at Syed Modi International





PV Sindhu will try to recover from their sudden loss in the semifinals at the India Open and end the title drought at Syed Modi International starting here on Tuesday, although the tournament lost much of its shine after attracting key players like Lakshya Sen and Kidambi. Srikanth.

The 26-year-old Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, was on track to win her first title since triumphing at the 2019 World Cup last week before left-wing Supanida Katethong of Thailand shattered her hopes with a victory in three matches at the India Open. Sindhu, who finished runner-up at the Swiss Open and World Tour Finals last year, will hope to change things this week when she launches her campaign against compatriot Tanya Hemanth. The former champion will be itching to settle accounts against Supanida, whom he is likely to face again in the semifinals at the Babu Banarasi Das indoor stadium here. First day schedule: And we start on the first day of Syed Modi International 2022. Some matches to take care of are listed below. To see the full schedule go to https://t.co/a3mBpZQtM0* – Times are estimated # SyedModiInternational2022 pic.twitter.com/DQKiEwMQr8 – ARENA SPORTIVE (@ SportsArena1234) January 17, 2022 Second Canadian Michelle Lee, winner of the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal, eighth Polish Jordan Hart and second U.S. Iris Wang also withdrew from the event. The biggest name to have lost the tournament is world championship bronze medalist Lakshya Sen, who withdrew from the tournament due to fatigue after receiving his first Super 500 crown at the India Open on Sunday. The men’s doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, also decided to lose the Super 300 tournament after winning their first Indian Open title. World Championship silver medalist and chairman Kidambi Srikanth will also not be competing this week as he is undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine after being pulled from the main draw last week following a positive COVID-19 result. Third winner B Sai Praneeth, who was withdrawn from the India Open after testing positive for the virus, will also be out of the game this week, while Ashwini Ponnappa and Manu Attri have not yet recovered from the infection and will miss the tournament. Ashwini is part of the doubles doubles for women, while Manu and B Sumeeth Reddy are third in the men’s race. However, to reach her full state, London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal, ranked fourth, also withdrew from the event. She had lost in the second round to the India Open last week. On the way back, former top 10 player HS Prannoy gave a good account of himself before being stopped by 20-year-old Sen in the quarterfinals last week. The fifth Prannoy winner will be India’s biggest hope for the title now as he launches his campaign against Ukraine ‘s Danylo Bosniuk. There are a host of other Indians in the male singles, like the seventh seed Sourabh Verma, the fourth seed Sameer Verma, which he is still recovering from a calf muscle injury, Subhankar Dey and youngsters like Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Priyanshu Rajawat. In the singles for women, Aakarshi Kashyap, who had reached the quarterfinals last week, will seek to continue her good performance when facing Indian counterpart Mugdha Agrey in the initial round. Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha will draw in a supremacy battle in the opening round, while Samiya Imad Farooqui, Ira Sharma and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli will be the other prominent Indians in action.

Fourth winner MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be the Indians’ best candidates in the men’s doubles.

