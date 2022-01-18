Roberta Metsola is elected President of the European Parliament





BRUSSELS The European Parliament on Tuesday elected a new president, with Roberta Metsola, a 43-year-old Maltese MP, elected to lead the institution as he seeks to win a more prominent seat in the EU’s power structure. Ms Metsolas’s predecessor, David Sassoli, died at the age of 65 last week and she was elected by an overwhelming majority over two other candidates, all women. The European Union of 27 nations, one of the most ambitious political experiments in the world, is home to 450 million people. Parliament is the only institution directly elected by the blocs and voters have elected legislators in the body since 1979, when the union was much smaller. Despite holding European Parliament elections every five years, the European Union has a complicated structure and is often accused of being a vague bureaucratic machine, detached from its citizens and having no democratic responsibilities, even though it grows in power.

In the coming years, people across Europe will look to our institution for leadership and direction, while others will continue to test the limits of our democratic values ​​and European principles, Ms Metsola told lawmakers after she was elected. We must fight against the narrative against the EU, which is so easy and so fast. Mrs. Metsola, a member of the conservative European People’s Party, the largest parliamentary political group, has a difficult task in leading the most fragmented chamber in decades, while addressing issues such as curbing carbon emissions, respecting the rule of law and setting rules for major technology companies.

It will also have to navigate Parliament’s relations with the other two institutions governing the bloc: the European Commission, its executive bureaucracy; and the European Council, which brings together the heads of government of the 27 member states. The three branches often compete with each other for influence, with Parliament struggling for importance and usually coming out weaker. The dance between the EU institutions has unfolded against the backdrop of a larger enigma: can the bloc, which has positioned itself as a defender of democracy and governs many aspects of European life, become more democratic while maintaining its current structure? ?

The European Union is an unfinished political system, said Sophie Pornschlegel, a senior policy analyst at the Center for European Policy, a Brussels-based institute. It is a matter of perspective, she noted. If you look at it as an international organization, it is one of the most democratic. Of course, if you compare it to national democracies, it has a democratic deficit. But according to Ms. Pornschlegel, that comparison would not be fair. So far, we do not have the United States of Europe, she said, referring to a deeper structure of integrated federal power. It’s a lot more complicated than that. The European Parliament can veto legislation, create budgets, ratify international agreements and has an oversight role over various institutions. It also has the final say in the approval of the President of the European Commission. But in December 2019, when the current chairwoman of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was appointed, the national leaders rejected their promise to nominate a president from the candidates proposed by the legislators, which was seen as a major blow to the institutions in feet. . Lawmakers also may not dismiss individual commissioners, but may dissolve the commission as a whole.

And in a significant divergence from national legislatures, the European Parliament does not have the power to initiate laws, which many see as a major obstacle. That puts you in a reactive way, said Marietje Schaake, a former member of the European Parliament who now teaches at Stanford University. It is a major flaw in the design of the union. Alberto Alemanno, professor of European Union law at the HEC Paris business school, said it bluntly. The European Parliament is neither a parliament, because there is no legislative initiative, nor is it European, because its members are elected at the national level and not at the European level, he said.

But analysts say that in recent years Parliament has gained importance, expressed both through increased turnout in the 2019 elections, and through a series of extremely bold moves. Under the direction of Mr. Sassoli, an Italian, Parliament took the European Commission to court for not using existing rules to cut funding for member states that violate rule of law standards. And in May, lawmakers blocked a high-profile investment deal between the bloc and China, citing human rights violations and sanctions against Europeans critical of Beijing, including several lawmakers. With the evolution of the position of the Assembly, the role of its chairman has also evolved. It is no longer the role of a ceremonial figure, like the president of the German republic, said Professor Alemanno. The president is someone who can allow the European Parliament to advance its political goals and defend its prerogatives. But it will depend on their personality and their political affiliation. In many ways, Ms. Metsola, a former lawyer, brings innovation to the role. READY 60 percent of lawmakers are men, and the average age is about 50. And Ms. Metsola is the first president to come from Malta, the bloc’s smallest member country. But in other ways, Ms. Metsola is a major choice. It belongs to the dominant group of Parliament, which is also the home of Mrs.’s party. von der Leyen. Critics say political affiliation could be a barrier to Ms Metsolas standing before the commission.

In an interview with The Times before her election as president, Ms. Metsola said, “We have a duty to hold the commission accountable and we will continue to do so without apology.”

But we will keep in mind the bigger picture of EU unity, she added. I do not want the Assembly to get stuck in inter-institutional debates. Ms Metsola has been open to corruption and the rule of law, especially in her native Malta. But she has faced criticism for her socially conservative views, in particular her stance against abortion. She said that once she is elected, she will push forward the House’s position on reproductive rights. Referring to the vote of Mrs. Metsolas against a resolution condemning Poland anti-abortion laws, Alice Kuhnke, a Green presidential candidate, said: All women in the EU should rely on the President of Parliament to fight for us when necessary. I find it difficult to see how he would be able to do this with credibility and strength, Ms. Kuhnke added, in an interview before Ms. Metsola was confirmed as president. The institution of Parliament has often been reprimanded for not respecting the principles it preaches. Transparency International, an anti-corruption watchdog, said in a recent report that Parliament’s internal rules were not sufficient to guarantee the accountability of legislators. Despite systemic flaws, there is reason for the Assembly to be optimistic, analysts say. In a recent poll, 63 percent of Europeans said they would like the body to play a more important role. A proposal would see several lawmakers elected from pan-European rather than national lists, aiming to strengthen ties with voters across the bloc. But in the typical EU way, it is unclear whether such a change would be ready before the next elections, scheduled for 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/18/world/europe/eu-parliament-president-metsola.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos