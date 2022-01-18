Pace International LLC will launch the Postharvest Academy Webinar Series | tidings





WAPATO, wash., January 18, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies to the fresh produce industry, is launching its Postharvest Academy Webinar series this month. The series of webinars invites Pace International clients to learn about the latest research in the post-harvest segment at their own pace with on-demand content access. Features the first webinar in the series James R. Cranney, President of the Citrus Quality Council of California. Representing 2,000 citrus growers and 85 packers for technical and regulatory issues at home and abroad, Cranney works with government agencies, international standard-setting organizations and trading partners to address market access issues, sanitation and phytosanitary issues, security food and food additives. and regulations on pesticide residues that may restrict or eliminate the citrus fruit trade. “Current challenges at our West Coast ports have only made demolition control programs more critical,” Cranney said. “Understanding and implementing best practices in cardboard labeling and fungicide management will help the industry navigate better in disrupting port and transport. That is why managing post-harvest fungicide activities is one of the few topics that will to cover during this Postharvest Academy webinar, “he said. In February, the Postharvest Academy Webinar Series will feature a session presented by Linda J. Harris, Ph.D., Professor of Cooperative Expansion in Microbial Food Safety at University of California, Davis. Harris’s work in microbial food safety, with a focus on the microbiology of fresh fruits and vegetables, involves the development and validation of standard methods for inoculating and recovering pathogens from a range of production items. She has also praised various disinfectants for their effectiveness in reducing microbial populations on various cut and untouched production surfaces. “Pace has seen firsthand how clients prefer to consume educational content at their own pace, which this webinar series allows,” he said. Jorge Gotuzzo, Senior Marketing Director at Pace International. “Our goal for the Pace’s Postharvest Academy web series is to be the leading source of innovative post-harvest technology education that supports efficient and sustainable operations on our client sites and is in sync with global market trends. We are honored to look forward to “These speakers do a great job of supporting our clients.” About Pace International LLC Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a business of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to improve, protect and preserve the quality and freshness of fruits and vegetables. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiency in packaging operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company website at www.paceint.com. About Valent Biosciences LLC Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyobased on Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is a worldwide leader in the development, production and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries worldwide. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 certified company. For more information, visit the company’s website at valentbiosciences.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pace-international-llc-to-launch-postharvest-academy-webinar-series-301461511.html SOURCE Pace International

