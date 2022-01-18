Nearly 4.5 million passengers through Ontario International in 2021 as the airport’s pandemic recovery continues





“We saw encouraging signs of recovery in 2021 as air travel demand approached pre-pandemic levels and we look forward to welcoming more passengers as public health authorities continue efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus variants and airline passenger models return. more normal travel. “he said Alan D. Wapner, president i Ontario Board of Commissioners of the International Airport Authority (OIAA). During December, passenger traffic which reached more than 467,000 was 145% higher than December 2020 and 90% of the volume in the same month in 2019 outstanding results given the number of flights canceled globally due to the spread of the omicron variant. passenger totals December 2021 December 2020 CHANGING YTD 2021 YTD 2020 CHANGING Away 450,327 198779 146.38% 4,373,219 2,443,042 79.0% THE INTERNATIONAL 16,824 7755 116.94% 123,373 95,440 29.3% Total 467,151 190,534 145.18% 4,496,592 2,538,482 77.1% passenger totals December 2021 December 2019 CHANGING YTD 2021 YTD 2019 CHANGING Away 450,327 485,086 -7.17% 4,373,219 5,279,722 -17.2% THE INTERNATIONAL 16,824 29703 -43.36% 123,373 304,010 -59.4% Total 467,151 514,789 -9.25% 4,496,592 5,583,732 -19.5% Wapner was positive about ONT’s role as a major hub for e-commerce in 2021, which experienced a double-digit increase in remittance volume during 2019 on a year-on-day basis. “Our air transport partners continued to rely on Ontario International as a focal point in the delivery of consumer goods to Southern California“Our spacious and modern facilities remain attractive to our tenants and are a great public asset to the region,” Wapner said. Inland Empire Airport registered 97,500 tonnes of cargo and mail in December, roughly equal to the same month in 2020 and 9.5% higher than December 2019. Air cargo (tonnage) December 2021 December 2020 CHANGING YTD 2021 YTD 2020 CHANGING Freight transport 92,068 93,959 -2.01% 839,955 898,525 -6.5% COMMUNICATIONS 5459 3662 49.06% 50,428 25635 96.7% Total 97,527 97622 -0.10% 890,383 924,160 -3.7% Air cargo (tonnage) December 2021 December 2019 CHANGING YTD 2021 YTD 2019 CHANGING Freight transport 92,068 88228 4.35% 839,955 760,045 10.5% COMMUNICATIONS 5459 832 556.49% 50,428 21948 129.8% Total 97,527 89,060 9.51% 890,383 781,993 13.9% circle Ontario International Airport Ontario The International Airport (ONT) is the airport with the fastest growth in it United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication on frequent pilots. Located in the Inner Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, provided non-stop commercial aircraft services at 26 major US airports. Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information is available atwww.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Tweet, and Instagram. circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an Agreement on Joint Powers between City of Ontario and County i San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of the ONT for the benefit of Southern California economy and residents of the four-county airport watershed. The OIAA commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro July Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Chairman of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executives Julia Gouw (Commissioner). OIAA media contacts:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527

