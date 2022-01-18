Johnson of Great Britain and his enemies, await the main report of the party | News, Sports, Work





Associated Press LONDON – As he fights for his career, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has an ongoing refrain: Wait Sue Gray. Gray is a senior but previously unknown civil servant who could hold Johnson’s political future in her hands. It has the task of investigating allegations that the prime minister and his staff took part in blockades on government property. Gray will report by the end of the month on allegations that government staff had held late last night. “Get your drink” parties and “Summer Fridays” while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021. The allegations have sparked public outrage, distrust and ridicule and prompted some in the ruling Conservative Party to call for Johnson’s resignation. The Prime Minister last week made a remorseful, carefully worded apology in Parliament, but acknowledged the rule violation and urged everyone to wait for Greit’s verdict. But Alex Thomas, a program director at the think-tank Institute for Government, said those awaiting the report “Either purge the prime minister or curse him” is likely to be disappointed. “This is a big political issue and a wider public issue.” he said. “The Gray report is an important part of finding out what happened. “But in the end it’s a trial for the Conservative cabinet ministers and MPs if they want Boris Johnson to lead their party and therefore lead the country.” Gray is investigating about a dozen alleged rallies held between May 2020 and April 2021, most at the prime minister’s residence on Downing Street. A celebration took place when people in Britain were forbidden to associate or visit sick relatives in hospitals. Another came on the eve of the far-flung social funeral of Prince Philip, at which the widow Queen Elizabeth II was forced to sit alone in the church. Johnson has admitted to attending an event, a garden party in May 2020, but says he considered it a work event. But his former top aide Dominic Cummings, who is now a fierce critic of Johnson, said Monday that the prime minister had been warned that the party had broken the rules and lied to Parliament by denying it. Gray has access to “all relevant data” and the power to interview officials, including Johnson, in its quest to uncover the facts. The prime minister’s office would not confirm whether Johnson was questioned by Gray, though Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said Johnson had “surrendered” for investigation. Gray can create “if individual disciplinary action is guaranteed” against officials, and the London Metropolitan Police force says it could open an investigation if it finds evidence of a breach of the law. Most importantly, Gray has limited space to censor Johnson. Usually, civil service investigations make recommendations to the prime minister. Here is the prime minister being investigated, making Johnson the arbitrator of his sentence. Investigation is an extremely high profile task for a woman who is used to exercising power behind the scenes. Gray has served both Labor and Conservative governments for decades, according to a brief biography on the government website, with a gap in the 1980s when she ran a pub in Northern Ireland. Si kreu i “appropriateness and ethics” in the cabinet office, she investigated previous allegations of wrongdoing by ministers, including allegations of sexual misconduct against then-Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green in 2017, who was forced to resign as a result. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/news/international-news-apwire/2022/01/uks-johnson-and-his-foes-await-key-partygate-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos