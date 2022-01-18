The EU denounces violence against protesters against the coup in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) The European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday that Sudan’s military rulers had shown a reluctance to negotiate a peaceful solution to the country’s ongoing crisis, a day after security forces opened fire on protesters against the coup. state in the capital, Khartoum. At least seven people were killed.

Across Sudan, the pro-democracy movement launched a campaign of civil disobedience to protest Monday’s killings. More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in mass protests since the army took power on October 25, removing the civilian-led country government.

EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said repeated calls for Sudanese authorities to refrain from violence against protesters had fallen on deaf ears.

The coup has overturned Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of international repression and isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir. The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to oust al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Borrell said the ongoing crackdown, including violence against civilians and the detention of activists and journalists, has put Sudan on a dangerous path away from peace and stability.

He urged military authorities to de-escalate tensions, saying avoiding further loss of life is essential.

The coup, Borrell said, also threatens to thwart UN efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis that has been exacerbated by the resignation of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok earlier this month.

Hamdok, who collapsed in the October coup only to return a month later under heavy international pressure, resigned on January 2 after his attempts to reach a compromise failed. He has been the civil face of the transitional government for the past two years.

There was no immediate comment from Khartoum on the EU sentencing, but General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, ordered the formation of a fact-finding commission to investigate the killings, the council said. The commission, which will include security agencies and the public prosecutor’s office, has 72 hours to report, he said.

Monday was one of the deadliest in Sudan since the coup. Security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse thousands of demonstrators in Khartoum. Along with the seven killed, about 100 were injured, according to the Sudan Medical Committee.

The medical group Médecins Sans Frontières, known by the French acronym MSF, said it was very chaotic Monday at al-Jawda Hospital in Khartoum, where at least 60 people were treated by gunfire.

Not only were the hospitals coping with the influx of injured, but they were also flooded by crowds of caregivers, understandably upset by what had happened, said Michel Oliver Lacharite, MSF’s head of emergencies.

Police said in a statement that protesters addressed violence and threw Molotov cocktails on security forces, in a military tactic, despite their calls for protest leaders to coordinate their path of marching.

The statement said police used the least amount of legal force against attempted attacks on police stations in Khartoum and its twin town of Omdurman. He said at least 50 police officers were injured and 77 people were arrested.

Also Tuesday, the Friends of Sudan group is practically gathering in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to gather support for UN efforts to end the ongoing blockade. The group, including the United States, Britain and other international governments and global financial institutions, aims to support Sudan’s transition to democratic rule.

International support and influence is needed. Support for the political process must go hand in hand with active support to stop the violence, wrote on Twitter Volker Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan.

US Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, are attending the Riyadh meeting. They will then travel to Khartoum to meet with generals and other political leaders and activists in crisis, according to the State Department.

Protest groups, which have continued to mobilize protesters against the coup, have refused to negotiate with the generals. They insist on handing over power to a fully civilian government to lead the transition.

Although the generals welcomed a UN attempt to find a way out of the stalemate, they have consistently said they would hand over power only to an elected government. They said the election would take place as planned next year.