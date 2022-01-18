International
The EU denounces violence against protesters against the coup in Sudan
CAIRO (AP) The European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday that Sudan’s military rulers had shown a reluctance to negotiate a peaceful solution to the country’s ongoing crisis, a day after security forces opened fire on protesters against the coup. state in the capital, Khartoum. At least seven people were killed.
Across Sudan, the pro-democracy movement launched a campaign of civil disobedience to protest Monday’s killings. More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in mass protests since the army took power on October 25, removing the civilian-led country government.
EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said repeated calls for Sudanese authorities to refrain from violence against protesters had fallen on deaf ears.
The coup has overturned Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of international repression and isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir. The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to oust al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.
Borrell said the ongoing crackdown, including violence against civilians and the detention of activists and journalists, has put Sudan on a dangerous path away from peace and stability.
He urged military authorities to de-escalate tensions, saying avoiding further loss of life is essential.
The coup, Borrell said, also threatens to thwart UN efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis that has been exacerbated by the resignation of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok earlier this month.
Hamdok, who collapsed in the October coup only to return a month later under heavy international pressure, resigned on January 2 after his attempts to reach a compromise failed. He has been the civil face of the transitional government for the past two years.
There was no immediate comment from Khartoum on the EU sentencing, but General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, ordered the formation of a fact-finding commission to investigate the killings, the council said. The commission, which will include security agencies and the public prosecutor’s office, has 72 hours to report, he said.
Monday was one of the deadliest in Sudan since the coup. Security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse thousands of demonstrators in Khartoum. Along with the seven killed, about 100 were injured, according to the Sudan Medical Committee.
The medical group Médecins Sans Frontières, known by the French acronym MSF, said it was very chaotic Monday at al-Jawda Hospital in Khartoum, where at least 60 people were treated by gunfire.
Not only were the hospitals coping with the influx of injured, but they were also flooded by crowds of caregivers, understandably upset by what had happened, said Michel Oliver Lacharite, MSF’s head of emergencies.
Police said in a statement that protesters addressed violence and threw Molotov cocktails on security forces, in a military tactic, despite their calls for protest leaders to coordinate their path of marching.
The statement said police used the least amount of legal force against attempted attacks on police stations in Khartoum and its twin town of Omdurman. He said at least 50 police officers were injured and 77 people were arrested.
Also Tuesday, the Friends of Sudan group is practically gathering in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to gather support for UN efforts to end the ongoing blockade. The group, including the United States, Britain and other international governments and global financial institutions, aims to support Sudan’s transition to democratic rule.
International support and influence is needed. Support for the political process must go hand in hand with active support to stop the violence, wrote on Twitter Volker Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan.
US Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, are attending the Riyadh meeting. They will then travel to Khartoum to meet with generals and other political leaders and activists in crisis, according to the State Department.
Protest groups, which have continued to mobilize protesters against the coup, have refused to negotiate with the generals. They insist on handing over power to a fully civilian government to lead the transition.
Although the generals welcomed a UN attempt to find a way out of the stalemate, they have consistently said they would hand over power only to an elected government. They said the election would take place as planned next year.
Sources
2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/eu-denounces-violence-against-anti-coup-protesters-in-sudan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022