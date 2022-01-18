The long-time executive of TV and Festival Recording was 70 – Deadline





Gilles Meunier, the international television distribution and programming executive who worked at France’s TF1 and Canal + and was the mainstay of festivals and conferences from NATPE to Mipcom and Los Angeles shows, has died. He died Jan. 7 at his home in Palm Beach, FL at the age of 70 after a brief illness, his family said Monday. Meunier, born in Paris, where his father was a photojournalist who, among other things, worked for Fox Movietone News, began his career in the Paris offices of 20th Century Fox, where he rose to VP International Television overseeing sales. of studio television throughout Southern Europe. This led to a move in 1990 to the French indie production company Flach Films, where he was the head of television. After a two-year stint at Paravision International, he became Director of Sales and Purchases at TF1, France’s leading domestic broadcast network, buying series from major US studios. In 1996, he became Adjoint CEO of the French premium cable giant Canal +, responsible for international co-productions and pre-sale financing for film and television. During those years Meunier, known for his good humor, became a permanent character at film festivals and industry markets, holding court from MIPCOM in Cannes to Mifed, Monte Carlo, Deauville, NATPE and Los Angeles performances every May. In 2002, he shifted gears toward marketing and sales efforts at SmartJog SA, a digital content distribution system for TV distributors and post-production facilities. Later in his career he served as a consultant and manufacturer for companies worldwide. In retirement, he split time between homes in Normandy and Palm Beach. Meunier has left behind his wife, former 20th Century Fox and MGM distribution executive Patti Jennings; his daughter Lucie; and his sister Francine.

