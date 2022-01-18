Major US airlines warn that 5G could stop some planes and wreak havoc

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers warned Monday of an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis in less than 36 hours, when AT&T (TN) and Verizon (VZ.N.) ) are set to deploy the new 5G service.

The airlines warned that the new C-Band 5G service scheduled to launch on Wednesday could render a significant number of wide-body aircraft unusable, “could potentially block tens of thousands of Americans overseas” and cause “chaos” for flights to the US.

“If our main hubs are not allowed to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and transporting public will essentially be banned,” write the chief executives of American Airlines (AAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), and United Airlines. Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) and others in a letter originally reported by Reuters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that possible interference could affect sensitive aircraft instruments such as altitude and significantly impede low-visibility operations.

“This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers will be subject to cancellations, deviations or delays. paper warned.

The airlines late Monday were considering whether to begin canceling some international flights scheduled to arrive in the United States on Wednesday.

“With the proposed restrictions at selected airports, the transport industry is preparing for some service disruptions. We are optimistic that we can work with all industries and with the government to finalize solutions that safely mitigate as many impacts as possible. schedule possible, “aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA .N) said Monday.

Action is urgent, airlines added to the letter also signed by UPS Airlines (UPS.N), Alaska Air (ALK.N), Atlas Air (AAWW.O), JetBlue Airways and FedEx Express (FDX.N). “To put it bluntly, the trade of nations will stop.”

The letter went to White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel.

Airlines for America, the group that organized the letter, declined to comment. The FAA said it “will continue to ensure that the traveling public is safe as wireless companies deploy 5G. The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and wireless companies in an effort to limit delays and cancellations of 5G-related flights.” “

Other government agencies have not commented.

‘INTERVENTION MUST BE’

A Southwest Airlines plane approaches to land at San Diego International Airport as US telecom companies, airlines and the FAA continue to discuss the potential impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft electronics in San Diego, California, USA, Jan. 6 2022. REUTERS / Mike Blake

AT&T and Verizon, which won almost the entire C-Band spectrum at a $ 80 billion auction last year, agreed on Jan. 3 to set buffer zones around 50 airports to reduce the risk of interference and take further steps. to reduce potential interventions for six months. They also agreed to postpone the deployment for two weeks until Wednesday, temporarily avoiding an aviation security blockade, having previously delayed service by 30 days.

Verizon and AT&T declined to comment Monday. They argue that the C-Band 5G has been successfully deployed in about 40 other countries without problems with aviation intervention.

Major airline CEOs and Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun held a lengthy phone call with Buttigieg and Dickson on Sunday to warn of the impending crisis, officials told Reuters.

United Airlines late Monday separately warned that the issue could affect more than 15,000 of its flights, 1.25 million passengers and scratch tons of cargo each year.

United said it faces “significant restrictions on the 787s, 777s, 737s and regional aircraft in major cities such as Houston, Newark, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.”

The airlines require “5G to be implemented everywhere in the country, except for approximately 2 miles (3.2 km) of airport runways” at some key airports.

“Immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational disruptions to air passengers, carriers, the supply chain and the delivery of necessary medical supplies,” they said.

The airlines added that flight restrictions will not be limited to bad weather operations.

“Many modern aircraft security systems will be considered unusable causing a much bigger problem than we knew … Aircraft manufacturers have informed us that there are large parts of the operating fleet that may need to be grounded indefinitely. . “

One area of ​​concern is whether some or all of the Boeing 777s will not be able to land at some key U.S. airports after the launch of 5G service, as well as some Boeing cargo planes, airline officials told Reuters.

The airlines demanded action to ensure that “5G is deployed, except when the towers are too close to the airport runways until the FAA can determine how it can be reached safely without catastrophic disruption.”

The FAA said Sunday it had released about 45% of the U.S. aircraft commercial fleet to make low-visibility landings at many airports where the C 5G band will be deployed, and they expect to issue more approvals before Wednesday. The airlines noted on Monday that the list did not include many major airports.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bill Berkrot and Gerry Doyle

