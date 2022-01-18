International
The Orioles made several more international signatures on Monday
Good morning, Camden Chatters.
These are words we have not said about Orioles for a long time, but … international signatures just keep flooding.
After Os jumped for 24 signings, including a record $ 1.7 million bonus for outsider Braylin Tavera when the signing period opened on Saturday, they continued to stay busy on the international front. Yesterday, Baseball Americas Ben Badler reported on three more Orioles signatures, all from the Dominican Republic: right wing Ronal Herrera, outfielder Juan Martinez, and right arm Miguel Mesa.
This brings the total of Orioles’ current signings to 27, one of the highest totals of any team (by my calculation, only Dodgers and Marlins have signed more so far, per BA signature tracker). And it is not just about the quantity, but also about the quality of two of Orioles’ signatures, Tavera and Leandro Arias, listed among MLB Pipelines Top 50 International Perspectives.
What a refreshing change of pace is this from the regimes before Elias, when the Orioles (by decree of ownership) refused to enter the amateur international market. Twenty-seven signings would be unheard of and those few players they signed would be no one with any real prospect potential. These are exciting moments in Birdland.
On this note, today’s Camden Chat Sporcle quiz has an international theme. Can you compare Orioles players, past and present, with the countries or territories in which they were born?
Relationships
The connection between the Orioles Camden Yards wall call and another international transport – Maximizing Playoff Shoulders
For those who complain about Orioles modifications to their park, Jon Meoli points out that whenever Elias’s regime changes something, it usually goes for the better.
Csar Prieto gives Orioles potential 2022 field assistance as part of the international signing class – Baltimore Sun
It normally takes at least half a decade before international amateur signings start appearing on major league radar, but 22-year-old Prieto could be ready as early as this season. He has been compared to extraordinary contact striker, Nick Madrigal. I will gladly accept it.
A closer look at some of the smaller league players – Steve Melewski
Melewski interviews Ryan Fuller about two lesser-known prospects for hitting Os, including Andrew Daschbach, whose power is described as right up there with Adley (Rutschman) and (Kyle) Stowers. Color me more intriguing.
More on Orioles’s signatures and publications – School of Roch
The downside of adding a group of new players to the system is that a few small leagues need to be released to make room, and Roch Kubatko does not leave that list here. I can not say that I am familiar with any of the names, but I wish good luck to those guys in everything else for them.
Orioles birthdays and history
Is today your birthday? Happy Birthday! I do not know what January 18 is about, but seven former Orioles were born on that day, including two members of the Os Hall of Fame:
- Outdoor field Brady Anderson, Orioles all-time leader in stolen bases, renowned fitness guru and owner of some epic snow, turns 58 today. And I bet he still seems he can fit in and play.
- Lefty Scott McGregor, who spent his entire 13-year career with the Orioles after being bought as a minor league by Yankees, turns 68 years old. McGregor went 138-108 with an ERA of 3.99 for life, including a 20-win season in 1980.
Others born on this day are services son Brandon Fahey (41), right-winger Brian Falkenborg (44) and Kevin McGehee (53), infuser Mickey McGuire (81) and right-hand deceased Mike Fornieles (b. 1932, d. 1998). ).
And that list of Orioles with January 18th birthdays could rise to eight if Anthony Bemboom, whom Os signed a minor league contract in December, enters a game with the Birds. Bemboom turns 32 today.
On this day in 2009, the Orioles won the former dogs Felix Pie main prospect in a trade to the left Garrett Olson. Pie, despite showing brief moments of his potential, never put them all together in Baltimore, hitting the bottom 0.259 with an OPS of 0.694 and 14 homers in parts of three seasons with the Birds. But he hit for the cycle it once, so it was good.
