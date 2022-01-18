Gaia Herbs announces International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for 24 in-house testing methods





BREVARD, NC – (TELI BIZNES) –Gaia plants, a leading brand of natural plant products in the United States, announced today that the company has been officially certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) a respected nonprofit organization that develops and publishes rigorous laboratory testing standards agreed by an international team of experts for 24 tests. methods used in its in-house laboratory at Gaia Herbs headquarters in Brevard, North Carolina. Gaia Herbs received ISO-17025 certification, which allows the company’s laboratory to be recognized nationally and globally for its ability to operate competently and generate valuable results to the highest standards, further assisting its customers. have maximum trust and confidence. in its laboratory team members and in its premium products. Among the 24 certification testing methods now are Gaia Herbs microbial contamination testing, heavy metal contaminant testing, and the label claim program testing. Moreover, one of the best-selling product lines of Gaia Herbs, Saffron of Supreme India, will now be manufactured using an ISO certified curcuminoid testing method to ensure the maximum level of accuracy of these serviceable active ingredients. For over 30 years, Gaia Herbs has been creating the highest quality herbal supplements known for their traceability and transparency, and with this certification we take our reliability one step further, said Jim Geikie, President and CEO of Gaia Herbs. We invested in ISO-17025 certification to emphasize that our methods and practices certify a gold standard of the industry, backed by scientific reasoning and expertise of third parties. ISO-17025 certification certifies our country as a leader in the natural products industry and holds our brand accountable with ongoing audits, rules and regulations. Although the ISO lab accreditation is new, Gaia Herbs will continue to do what it has done since the company was founded in 1987: connecting people, plants and the planet to create healing. As Gaia Herbs aims to expand its offerings in both the healthcare sector and the retail sector, ISO-17025 certification is a testament to Gaia’s mission to produce products that are clean, robust and transparent. . The certification should be renewed annually after review by an ISO auditor, ensuring that Gaia Herbs will continue to provide superior quality products to its customers. In addition to the new ISO accreditation, Gaia Herbs retains its industry leader Get to know your herbs traceability program. Through this program, consumers can enter the ID number located on the back of each Gaia Herbs product to discover the origin of its ingredients; learn how plants grew, harvested, and extracted; and view the test results that the product underwent to prove its purity, strength, and integrity. Gaia Herbs allows consumers to do this for one simple reason: There is nothing to hide and everything to share, and the company believes everyone has a right to know what they are putting into their body. All Gaia Herbs products are sold through natural and independently owned health food stores throughout the country, as well as through gaiaherbs.com and other trusted online retail sites. To find a store near you, visit gaiaherbs.com/stores. About Gaia Herbs For more than 30 years, Gaia Herbs has connected humans, plants and the planet to create healing. Gaia Herbs is a leading herbal brand in North America committed to creating the highest quality health and wellness products ensured for purity, strength and integrity. The company offers more than 150 herbal products, including liquid extracts, functional powders, chewing gum, teas and liquid phyto-caps.. From its certified organic farm located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North West Carolina, the company uses regenerative farming methods to grow more than three million plants each year and harvest and harvest herbs in a timely manner when phytochemicals are at their peak. tire. . Gaia Herbs introduced the world’s first plant traceability program, meetyourbs.com, which allows it to share full transparency around the plant and its ingredients. The company is proud to be one Certified Corporation B using business as a force for good. through Initiative Gaia Herbs Roots, the company champion environmental and social sustainability on its farm and worldwide. Learn more at gaiaherbs.com and join in the conversation Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

