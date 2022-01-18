The former leader of Kazakhstan talks in the video about the riots





NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan The longtime former president of Kazakhstan, who was visibly absent during the unrest that rocked the country this month, posted a video Tuesday with his first public comments since the violence erupted, saying he supported the leader of the country and the economy. the reforms he has proposed. IN video address, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled the Central Asian nation for three decades before resigning, described the worst unrest the country had seen since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 as an attack on Kazakhstan. The aim of these riots and organized attacks on Kazakhstan was to destroy the country’s integrity and the foundations of the state, he said in a video shared in Kazakh and Russian on his website. Mr Nazarbayev, 81, was absent from Kazakhstan’s political scene, prompting speculation that he and members of his family had fled the country. In his address, he said he was inside Kazakhstan but gave no evidence of his claim.

Mr Nazarbayev took over the country in 1989 and resigned in 2019, paving the way for his chosen successor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. However, he is widely believed to have had power and influence under a 2010 law that appointed him the nation’s leader and gave him a life-long appointment to head the country’s powerful Security Council. He also remained the leader of the ruling party Nur Otan. Mr Nazarbayev, who is widely seen as the head of a friendship and corruption system in Kazakhstan that only enriched a handful of wealthy businessmen, and his family were the main targets of the protesters. A shout from Shal Ket! or Old Man, Out, addressed to Mr.

The absence of Mr. This was exacerbated by the comments that Mr. Tokayev made it appear that he blamed his predecessor for the country’s corrupt economy, which many experts believe helped foment unrest. Mr Nazarbayev insisted in the video speech that he had relinquished formal and informal powers in 2019, saying he was now a simple retiree.

But despite this assertion, Arkady Dubnov, an expert on Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, said Mr. Nazarbayev continued to exert influence within the government even after 2019. The delayed departure of Mr. Since the riots, a number of officials linked to Mr Nazarbayev have been fired from their posts, including his son-in-law as head of the national oil transportation company; his nephew in the main security service; and another groom as chief of a chamber of commerce. Mr. Nazarbayev also welcomed a series of reforms announced by Mr. Tokayev, focused on tackling income inequality and corruption. The president unveiled a new reform program aimed at improving people’s well-being, he said. This program should be supported. Understand the protests in Kazakhstan Card 1 of 5 What led to the protests? The protests began when the government lifted price limits on liquefied petroleum gas, a low-carbon fuel that many Cossacks use to supply their cars. But frustration among people is deep about social and economic inequalities. What do the protesters want? Demonstrators’ demands extended in scope from lower fuel prices to wider political liberalization, seeking to drive out the autocratic forces that have ruled Kazakhstan without any significant opposition since 1991. Why do riots outside this region matter? So far, the oil-rich country has been seen as a pillar of political and economic stability in an unstable region. The protests are also significant for Vladimir Putin, who sees Kazakhstan as part of Russia’s sphere of influence. How has the government responded? President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev has called the protesters a gang of terrorists, declared Kazakhstan under attack and called on the Russian-led military alliance to intervene. Officials have declared a state of emergency and shut down Internet access. Mr. Tokayev replaced Mr. Nazarbayev as chairman of the Security Council on January 5, after violent clashes culminated in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. He also ousted officials, described by experts as Mr Nazarbayev’s allies, from senior positions in the National Security Committee, the KGB’s successor.

In his video speech, Mr. He also said that Mr. Tokayev will soon take the post of party leader Nur Otan.

On Saturday, prosecutors said 225 people had been killed in the violence and more than 4,000 injured. The riots finally subsided after Mr. Tokayev called for peacekeepers from a Russian-led military alliance of former Soviet nations. Daniil Kislov, a Central Asia expert and founder of Ferghana, a website covering the region, said Mr Nazarbayev’s speech presented a rather chaotic set of arguments that prevented the truth about the ultimate cause of the violence that struck Kazakhstan in the first week of January. . No one is able to tell the truth, he wrote on his Facebook page. The simulation of public policies against the backdrop of the fiercest covert quarrels over resources continues. Ivan Nechepurenko contributed to reporting from Moscow.

