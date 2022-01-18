International
UK freezes BBC license fee: How will this affect the broadcaster?
The British government on Monday announced a two-year freeze on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) license fee, raising concerns about the broadcaster’s future financial and editorial stability. The annual license fee, which accounts for about three-quarters of the BBC’s revenue, will remain fixed until April 2024 and could be completely removed by 2027, according to a statement from the secretary of culture.
The Conservative government of the United Kingdom has packaged the decision as a cost-cutting measure for its citizens overwhelmed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, high inflation rates and rising cost of living. However, critics say the announcement is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under criticism for his role in ‘block parties’ that violated pandemic restrictions.
Justifying the decision on Twitter, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries wrote: The BBC wanted the tariff to rise to over 180 by the end of the settlement. Instead, it will remain fixed at 159 until April 1, 2024. So much more money in the pockets of retirees; in the pockets of families trying to secure a living.
What is a license fee?
The UK national broadcaster is funded by a system known as the television licensing fee, which essentially functions as a tax, non-payment of which is a criminal offense that could result in imprisonment.
Every family with a TV that plays live shows has to pay a fixed amount to the government. Currently, this fee is fixed at 159 for the color TV license and 53 for the black and white TV license, with a discount for seniors and people with disabilities. This amount is sent to a consolidated state fund from which it is distributed to beneficiaries, including the BBC, through parliament.
As a rule, the cost of the annual license fee is reviewed each April to calculate inflation. An exception to this was in 2010 when the tariff was raised to 145.50 for six years.
BBC in a link
For decades, the license fee has accounted for most of the BBC’s revenue. According to its annual report 2020-21, the license fee amounts to 3.75 billion of its total revenue of 5.06 billion, with the rest coming from grants and trade agreements. The BBC says this enables national broadcasters to provide quality content without advertising or political interference.
Freezing the annual license fee increase will reduce the funds available to the broadcaster to produce valuable content, which, in turn, may affect its ability to compete with existing and emerging entertainment options.
Current challenges
The UK television license fee has been a contentious issue for years for a variety of reasons, including prosecuting tax evaders. Failure to pay the fee can be punished with a fine of up to 1000 ALL or even imprisonment. The tax evasion rate of television licenses in the UK is between 6.5 and 7.5%, according to a statement issued by the government on January 21, 2021.
It also comes amid global change in TV viewing trends, especially among the younger generation. After the rise of subscription services like Netflix, traditional networks have seen a drop in viewership, leading to questions about why people are forced to pay for a service they may not use. Uniform tariff rates are also seen as a disproportionate burden for poorer households.
This has been complicated by changes in the UK political and social climate in the last decade. The BBC has been criticized for its pro-London bias, a complaint that Secretary Dorries referred to in her speech on Monday, saying: “We need a BBC that is far-sighted and has the support of the whole of the UK – not just the London bubble. She has also complained that her programs do not sufficiently represent cultural minorities in the UK. In 2019, for example, a 68-year-old Welsh woman made a fuss after facing jail for refusing to pay her license fee. According to a Guardian report, she was one of 80 people to protest against Wales’ lack of content in broadcasts in such a way.
What else?
Although the government has not drawn up its plans for the BBC after 2027, analysts and experts have pointed out various alternatives to the license fee system.
This includes packing the BBC’s programs as a subscription service, decriminalizing license fee evasion, taxing Internet service providers instead of television, or exposing the BBC to advertising.
