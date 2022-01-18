Explained: How the coronavirus is transmitted





China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from outside, as authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant found in Beijing may have arrived via a package from Canada.

The advice follows a similar fear in 2020 when people in Beijing were believed to have come in contact with the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from touch boards used for chopping imported salmon. Below is how authorities and researchers have described the ways in which the coronavirus travels from one person to another. Newspaper | Click to get the best explanations of the day in your inbox There is no evidence so far that Omicron, which has replaced the Delta variant in many regions of the world, has been transmitted in significantly different ways from previous variants. World Health Organization (WHO) The World Health Organization said in an updated document last month that current evidence suggests that the virus spreads mainly through close contact between humans. Speaking and breathing produces small, liquid particles, which carry viruses, which float in the air for longer periods of time and can be absorbed by others. Larger spots can cause infections if they come in direct contact with the eyes, nose or mouth. The WHO said people can also become infected when they touch their eyes, nose or mouth after touching surfaces or objects that have been contaminated by the virus. American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDS) US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in April last year that people are more likely to become infected with coronavirus through droplets that carry the virus in the air. Although it is possible for people to become infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects, the risk is generally considered to be low, he said. He added that the risk of contracting the virus by touching an exposed surface is small after three days, regardless of when it was last cleaned. US National Institutes of Health Scientists from the US National Institutes of Health completed in August, based on experiments on hamsters, transmission of the virus through contact with the contaminated surface is significantly less efficient than airborne transmission, but it happens. A group of U.S.-based researchers in August last year reviewed the available evidence of how the coronavirus moves between humans and found “vague evidence of airborne transmission” through tiny absorbent particles that stay in the air. Transmission through surfaces has been found to be much less efficient, they added. Larger points that sink quickly into the ground are just one dominant transmission factor when people speak within 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) of each other.

