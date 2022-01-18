42 guns seized at Jacksonville International Airport in 2021





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. A total of 42 guns were confiscated at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport last year, according to the TSA. This is from 36 in 2020. While 42 in JIA in 2021 is not a record, the TSA said, it is a troubling situation. Nationwide, the TSA prevented 5,972 guns from passing through security checkpoints in 2021. This is the highest number in the TSA’s 20-year history, surpassing the previous record of 4,432 guns seized in 2019. By weapons found last year, 86% were loaded. LATEST NEWS: @TSA officers prevented 5,972 guns from passing through airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. This is the highest number in the TSA’s 20-year history, surpassing the previous record of 4,432 guns seized in 2019 . pic.twitter.com/bP4LJKVMFB – Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) January 18, 2022 CONNECTED: Meth burrito, chainsaw: Here are the top 10 TSA catches of 2021 The TSA offers six tips for getting through checkpoints as quickly as possible: There are no guns in the gloves. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in controlled baggage. All firearms must be Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in controlled baggage. All firearms must be properly packaged and declared at check-in. Contact your airline for additional instructions. And it is your responsibility to know what the gun laws are on both sides of your journey. Wear a face mask. You should. The federal mandate of face masks for travelers remains in effect for any location within an airport or on an airplane. Those who refuse to wear the mask face large fines from the TSA. Leave all prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of a baggage check at the checkpoint, check your bag before leaving the house. Unsafe if allowed: use To reduce the likelihood of a baggage check at the checkpoint, check your bag before leaving the house. Unsafe if allowed: use What can I bring? page in TSA.gov Prepare for the security checkpoint. You have one You have one valid ID card available. Follow the rule of liquids of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand disinfectant, which has a temporary limit of 12 ounces on hand luggage. Help is available. Get help directly by posting your questions and comments on Twitter Get help directly by posting your questions and comments on Twitter @AskTSA in English or Spanish or via Facebook Messenger . You can also call the TSA contact center at 866-289-9673. Register now at TSA PreCheck. Travel easily by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, fluids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new registrants receive a known travel number within five days and membership lasts for five years.

