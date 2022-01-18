International
Two crises strike: Fear for NSW schools after Covid pandemic strikes and persistent teacher shortages | australian education
A clash of two crises is approaching as students return to schools in New South Wales as the Omicron wave adds pressure to a system already facing severe and prolonged staff shortages ahead of the pandemic.
As the state government prepares to unveil at its national cabinet meeting Thursday its long-awaited plan for student returns, school administrators have been warned that up to 20% of staff could be forced to leave work due to Covid infections and isolation rules after lessons resume early next month.
Although NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet insists schools will be able to return safely on the first day, the first deadline, the degree of potential teacher shortages has sparked concerns from unions and education groups in regarding the ability of schools to function given existing staff shortages.
Documents viewed by Guardian Australia reveal that at the end of 2021, more than 70 public schools across NSW had staffing vacancy rates of 20% or higher.
While many were smaller regional schools where a vacancy for teaching may disproportionately affect overall vacancy rates, the list also includes larger schools throughout metropolitan and western Sydney.
At Barramurra Public School in Macquarie Fields in southwestern Sydneys, for example, there were seven vacancies since November last year from a 16.17 full-time equivalent funding position, a work rate of 43.29%. At the new Inner Sydney High School in Newtown, 6.6 equivalent full-time vacancies resulted in a 23.40% staff shortage.
There were also significant shortages in some of the larger regional schools. At Wilcannia Central School 8.4 out of 15.1 full-time equivalent positions were vacant at the end of 2021, meaning that 55.63% of school positions were not filled. Walgett Community College, which was forced to close briefly in October due to a Covid blast, had nine vacancies with 42.45% staff shortages.
NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said the existing shortages are likely to lead to a collision of two crises after schools resume during the blast.
The shortage crisis that will be a direct result of Covid, but also the teacher shortage crisis, about which the government has known for years but has not acted, he said.
There will be interruptions due to shortages and this can really make schools non-functional.
Gavrielatos said schools were likely to close for weeks due to staff shortages.
Unfortunately, there will be disruption as a result of the expected shortage, he said.
We expect that there will be many cases where schools will be considered non-functional, either in whole or in part.
The NSW government has drafted its plans for the return to school along with Victoria, and will present them to the national cabinet this week. The plan is likely to include the use of rapid antigen testing as a surveillance measure, with students being asked to do two a week.
The regime, which has been used in the UK school system, would require the use of around 24 million tests over a 10-week term.
On Tuesday, Perrottet said that while no final decision had been made, the oversight test was absolutely under consideration.
Asked about the threat of staffing forced by Covid, Perrottet acknowledged that there were challenges related to the isolation requirements, but said they remain important in slowing down the spread of the virus.
Last year we faced difficulties and challenges as well. We closed schools last year [so] there will be challenges as we move on to reopening schools, he said.
There is no doubt about it. But we are determined to make it as smooth as possible. This means that sometimes teachers who are positive will have to be isolated. Sometimes it means that children who are positive will need to be isolated. But this is a better matter to deal with than closing our schools. We need kids to go back to class.
Opposition leader Chris Minns said the government had known about the personnel issue before the pandemic hit.
The shortage of teachers in our public education system has preceded Covid for years, he said.
We have seen a general deterioration in the number of teachers. Our big fear is that this will get worse when teachers are out of work because they are infected with Covid or are in close contact.
The Labor leader has called on the government to release models that show how many teachers are expected to contract the virus after lessons resume.
Opposition education spokesman Prue Car criticized the government for considering calling on retired teachers to close staff holes.
We need to have a proper plan on how to deal with the increase in the workforce for teachers, not just a heartbeat plan to get retired teachers back, she said.
Perrottet also confirmed on Tuesday that the government was considering asking students in their final year of university to provide a buffer for staff shortages, a plan that has come under criticism from groups of teachers.
Michael Wright, acting secretary of the NSW Independent Education Union, was concerned that university students studying teaching might burn out before graduation if they retired to classes to make up for absences.
We think it is really unfair for those students to get into a crisis situation and burn them before they start, he said, adding that retired teachers also presented problems.
We do not want to see teachers who have retired, come back and become infected and have serious consequences because of those Covid infections.
In a statement, the education department did not respond directly to questions as to whether it had modeled the number of teaching staff expected to be forced into isolation due to Covid, or whether any steps had been taken to address the possibility of existing schools. staff shortages are being affected.
A spokesman said NSW’s education department had published staffing guidelines, which included the use of a casual teaching workforce.
This is to make sure schools can continue to teach and learn while they have a duty of caring for students.
