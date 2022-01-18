vLex announces Global News product launch





vLex has launched a brand new Global News product to offer customers a wide range of legal and general news coverage from around the world. Partnering with a number of leading publishers around the world to bring this product to market, vLex has become the first service to offer access to millions of trusted news articles, in addition to primary materials and secondary sources, from over a hundred countries, all in one integrated platform. London, United Kingdom, 18 January 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – vLex is excited to introduce a brand new product to its intelligent legal search platform.Global News is a significant extension of the legal commentary and news content of vLexs experts, making it a vital tool for any lawyer, legal librarian, investigative researcher or academic who wants to stay up to date with the latest news and legal issues from the whole world. . This product has been developed through exciting partnerships with some of the world’s leading publishers, including NewsBank, The National Journal, The Atlantic, The Christian Science Monitor, Quartz and Asia-Net Pakistan, among many others. The collection is updated daily and coverage extends across America, the Caribbean, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. In today’s fast paced world, it’s not just what you know, but how fast you know. If changes in legislation or a forthcoming decision may affect the issue of clients, it is essential that legal practitioners have immediate access to reliable news sources, reporting in real time. The Global News product, coupled with vLexs alert and notification features, allows legal practitioners and academics to stay well-informed at all times and, as a result, enables them to provide the best possible advice and services to clients. Susan Cunningham, Director of Strategic Partnerships at vLex. Susan continued, vLex is the first platform to offer links between news, case law, books and magazines, from over 100 countries, all on an integrated platform. This is significant as it allows researchers to find more information in one place and as pioneers in gathering information on a global scale, we can no longer be enthusiastic about working with these prestigious publishing partners to launch this influential product and to strengthen the global content supply of vLexs. We are pleased to partner with vLex to help supply legal markets with access to the information they need. This is an excellent strategic relationship that helps grow the business for all involved, bringing new revenue to our publishing partners as well as additional brand exposure. Chuck Palsho, President of MediaBank’s Media Services Division. vLex is a leading provider of global legal information and technology, offering access to comprehensive primary and secondary collections from over 100 countries, with one service. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex offers an advanced service to thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments and law schools worldwide. The team of over 200 lawyers, engineers and editorial experts constantly strives to provide updated information and award-winning technology, empowered by AI. For questions, please [email protected] For more information on this exciting product presentation, call vLex at +44 (0) 20 7284 8080 or email us [email protected] For the original news story, please visit http://prdistribution.com/news/vlex-announces-the-launch-of-global-news-product.html

