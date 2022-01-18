COVID-19 cases may have dropped in Toronto, but senior doctor warns against lifting restrictions too soon





The Toronto chief doctor says the city is now seeing some “initial indications” that COVID-19 infection levels may have dropped locally, but she is warning against lifting public health restrictions too soon, especially with students expected to return to their classes tomorrow. . Medical Health Officer Dr. Eileen de Villa made the comment during a conference in the City of Toronto on Tuesday morning. She said while there are signs that the infection rate in the city may have flattened out other delayed indicators like hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths are still rising, putting a significant strain on the healthcare system. De Villa also said she is concerned about any move to increase personal interaction in the wider community, just as students resume personal learning for the first time in almost a month. Ensuring personal learning success for the rest of the school year relies on looking at strong evidence of an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in general before making changes that are likely to lead to more personal interaction, she said. We have learned from our own experiences and from the experiences of other jurisdictions that walking too fast jeopardizes the progress we have made and in some cases has forced us to turn to more restrictions. We have seen and felt how disruptive this is. Ontario turned to a modified version of Step 2 of its reopening plan on Jan. 5, resulting in the suspension of in-person dining in bars and restaurants and the complete closure of a number of other businesses, including gyms and theaters. At the time the government said the restrictions would be in effect until at least January 26, with any decision to lift them related to the status of public health indicators. However, on Monday the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore told an Ottawa radio station that he had begun to have much more hope for the situation the province is facing. Then on Tuesday, Prime Minister Doug Ford told the same radio station that his government would have positive news about reducing some restrictions by the end of the week. Speaking to reporters in the town hall, De Villa said she can appreciate that people can hardly wait to resume the activities they have been missing. But she said increasing opportunities for people to interact with each other should be done with caution, especially as schools are just reopening. I can compare this to the role of a doctor when changing a patient’s medication. If there is a change in a person’s health and he is currently taking medication, doctors will slowly and methodically make adjustments and then evaluate the result. This is especially true with patients who are taking several different medications, she said. There is a good balance to be kept with a change made at a time followed by an evaluation period. A similar approach can be adopted as we think about our way forward in the context of Omicron and public health measures.

