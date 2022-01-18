Recognizing the international signatories of the past, present and future





The international baseball’s signing period began with a buzz over the weekend as a ton of prospects dedicated to ball clubs. The Brewers were no exception as they signed with 33 players to start the signing period including two players currently ranked in the top 25. Signing new players always comes with a gamble, but you never know where the next wave of talent will come from. For example, Teddy Higuera is often referred to as Brewers best international signatory of all time, however there are many other great players over the years. In this article, we’ll take a look at Brewers ’most recent international signers from the 2000s. Players will be from the past, present and future in a much-coveted prospect currently in the minor leagues. Past: RHP Wily Peralta In 2005, the Brewers signed 16 years Wily Peralta outside the Dominican Republic. He made his professional debut in 2006 at the Arizona complex and eventually progressed through the minor leagues making his eventual big league debut in 2012. He would then continue to make 120 starts with the Brewers until 2017. After leaving the Brewers, he played for the Royals in 2018-2019 and most recently for the Tigers in 2021. In 2021 he enjoyed a quietly good season, where over 93 rankings he settled on an ERA 3.07. At the age of 32 he could find himself in a big role in the league for a few more seasons. Present: RHP Freddy Peralta Most remember Fredi Peralta reaching the Brewers via Adam Lind trade with the Mariners in 2015. However, it is easy to forget that in 2013 Peralta signed as an international signatory with Seattle. At the time of the trade, he had not reached the level of beginners in the small leagues. On Mothers Day 2018, Peralta made his historic MLB debut, in which he defeated the 13 Rockies and had an unsuccessful bid in the sixth tournament. He would have his ups and downs over the coming seasons, but performed well enough to sign a guaranteed five-year contract with the Brewers he signed in 2020. 2021 ended up being a career year for Peralta, which succeeded in the initial rotation and is now looking to build on that in 2022. The future: Hedbert Perez If you are not familiar with Hedbert Perez, then you did not pay enough attention to Brew Review. Perez currently belongs to the organization the fourth listed perspective for the MLB pipeline. It was signed during the 2019 international signing period. The year 2021 marked the beginning of his professional career. After initially starting the novice league, he was promoted to Carolina Class A, where he just washed his feet. Overall, he played in 48 games in 2021, had an average shot of 0.276 and hit seven long balls. The power hitting from the left field seems to be advancing fast and is on the fast track to the major leagues. The international signing period is a great time for an organization to gain talent. Fortunately, in the case of the Brewers they have had a good number of international players ending up playing key roles at the major league level. The next wave of international players is on their way to Milwaukee soon.

